Man is arrested for attempted burglary by Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted burglary after throwing rocks at the home of two elderly women.

Salt Lake police said its officers were called to the area of 600 E. 900 South, after receiving a call from neighbors reporting they heard the sound of glass breaking and seeing a man ride away on a bicycle with a blue bandana on his face.

Upon arrival, officers reported that they saw the man with his arm inside the home’s front window, appearing to manipulate the window latch. When the caller exited their house, they told officers the person in question was the burglar, and the man then ran south into Liberty Park.

the affidavit stated that the officers tackled 41-year-old Paul Ryan Hatch to the ground. During the struggle, one of the officers removed a large utility knife with the blade out from Hatch’s rear pocket before putting him in handcuffs.

“Once in handcuffs, he continued to try to roll around and resist until he eventually calmed and was secured in the back of a patrol vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, after being placed in the officer’s patrol vehicle, Hatch claimed he had swallowed “9-16 ‘blues’ or fentanyl pills” and he needed to go to the hospital. From there, Hatch refused to talk to police officers while being read his Miranda Rights.

Hatch has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of attempted burglary on a dwelling, as well as failing to stop at the commands of law enforcement.

“If released on bail the (Hatch) could return to the elderly citizen’s house to complete what he intended to do or seek revenge against the neighbor who alerted law enforcement to his plot,” the affidavit stated.