On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man is arrested for attempted burglary by Liberty Park

Sep 26, 2024, 8:07 PM

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE - Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

(Ravell Call, Deseret News)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Wednesday for attempted burglary after throwing rocks at the home of two elderly women.

Salt Lake police said its officers were called to the area of 600 E. 900 South, after receiving a call from neighbors reporting they heard the sound of glass breaking and seeing a man ride away on a bicycle with a blue bandana on his face.

Upon arrival, officers reported that they saw the man with his arm inside the home’s front window, appearing to manipulate the window latch. When the caller exited their house, they told officers the person in question was the burglar, and the man then ran south into Liberty Park.

the affidavit stated that the officers tackled 41-year-old Paul Ryan Hatch to the ground. During the struggle, one of the officers removed a large utility knife with the blade out from Hatch’s rear pocket before putting him in handcuffs.

“Once in handcuffs, he continued to try to roll around and resist until he eventually calmed and was secured in the back of a patrol vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, after being placed in the officer’s patrol vehicle, Hatch claimed he had swallowed “9-16 ‘blues’ or fentanyl pills” and he needed to go to the hospital. From there, Hatch refused to talk to police officers while being read his Miranda Rights.

Hatch has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of attempted burglary on a dwelling, as well as failing to stop at the commands of law enforcement.

“If released on bail the (Hatch) could return to the elderly citizen’s house to complete what he intended to do or seek revenge against the neighbor who alerted law enforcement to his plot,” the affidavit stated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Alton Barnhart

Man is arrested for attempted burglary by Liberty Park

 A man is arrested Wednesday for attempted burglary after throwing rocks at the home of two elderly women.

3 seconds ago

Nearly two years after a KSL Investigation revealed failures to investigate reports of rape against...

Daniella Rivera

Serial sexual predator at center of KSL Investigation receives second prison sentence this month

A man at the center of KSL’s Failure to Protect series pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a second sexual assault case adjudicated this month.

42 minutes ago

Police agencies at the north entrance of the Jordanelle State Park investigating a found dead man....

Shara Park and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Man found dead at Jordanelle State Park after possible road rage incident, police say

A man found dead at the north entrance of Jordanelle State Park Thursday afternoon has turned into a criminal investigation.

2 hours ago

A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepare...

Pete Muntean, CNN

NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety warning for some Boeing 737s, including 737 MAX

The NTSB is issuing “urgent safety recommendations” for some Boeing 737s—including the embattled 737 MAX line— warning that critical flight controls could jam.

3 hours ago

A man who allegedly shot at another driver in Millcreek over the weekend has been located and arres...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested in alleged road rage shooting

A man wanted in connection with a road rage shooting in Millcreek last weekend has been arrested.

6 hours ago

semitruck and trailer...

Erin Cox, Mary Culbertson and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Man found dead inside semitruck parked in Tooele County, officials suspect foul play

A man was found dead inside the cabin of a semitruck in Tooele County, officials suspect foul play.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man is arrested for attempted burglary by Liberty Park