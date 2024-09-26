On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety warning for some Boeing 737s, including 737 MAX

Sep 26, 2024, 4:44 PM

A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepare...

FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight on Sept. 30, 2020 in Seattle. On Sunday, July 7, 2024, the Justice Department said Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two deadly crashes of 737 Max jetliners. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY PETE MUNTEAN, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) —The National Transportation Safety Board is issuing “urgent safety recommendations” for some Boeing 737s—including the embattled 737 MAX line— warning that critical flight controls could jam.

The independent investigative agency is issuing the warning that an actuator attached to the rudder on some 737 NG and 737 MAX airplanes could fail. The move comes after the NTSB investigated a February incident where the pilots of a United Airlines MAX 8 landing in Newark reported their rudder pedals “stuck” in the neutral position.

The warning is the latest black eye for Boeing. The company has seen a string of ugly headlines this year, from a mid-air blowout of a door plug in January to a strike by 33,000 workers that started just this month.

“Boeing’s 737 flight manual instructs pilots confronted with a jammed or restricted rudder to ‘overpower the jammed or restricted system (using) maximum force, including a combined effort of both pilots,’” the NTSB said in a news release.

“The NTSB expressed concern that this amount of force applied during landing or rollout could result in a large input to the rudder pedals and a sudden, large, and undesired rudder deflection that could unintentionally cause loss of control or departure from a runway,” the statement said.

Boeing faces new safety alert over earlier generation of 737s

The NTSB is recommending that Boeing come up with an alternative solution and warn pilots about the issue.

In a statement, the FAA says it “monitoring the situation closely” and will “convene a corrective action review board based upon the NTSB’s interim recommendations and determine next steps” on Friday. CNN has reached out to Boeing for comment.

The FAA says United Airlines is the only US airline with 737s that use the components in question and that they are no longer being used.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepare...

Pete Muntean, CNN

NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety warning for some Boeing 737s, including 737 MAX

The NTSB is issuing “urgent safety recommendations” for some Boeing 737s—including the embattled 737 MAX line— warning that critical flight controls could jam.

3 hours ago

Tall human plastic skeleton with a big dog skeleton...

Sallee Ann Harrison, Associated Press

Culture catching up with Halloween superfans

Five years ago this Halloween, Home Depot introduced a 12-foot-tall skeleton. It was during the pandemic, and people who were stuck at home looking for community entertainment embraced the skeleton, known by fans as Skelly.

9 hours ago

Cindy Strotterham talks to KSL TV's Matt Gephardt about several hundred dollars’ worth of unused ...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Utah woman ‘frustrated’ with offer made by new owner of Bed Bath & Beyond brand for her now worthless gift cards

Cindy Strotterham is sitting on several hundred dollars’ worth of unused Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards she assumed were worthless when the company went bankrupt and shuttered its stores.

22 hours ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Brian Carlson

Leadership, plans for ‘restoration district’ near Utah Fairpark becoming more clear

The renderings of what a future home for a potential MLB team have been released to the public but perhaps less known, Benn Buys is the man in charge of overseeing the land development to make it happen.

1 day ago

Lenders in Utah and across the country are seeing an uptick in people looking for mortgages. (KSL T...

Daniel Woodruff

Mortgage lenders see uptick in refinance, new purchase activity with lower rates

Lenders in Utah and across the country are seeing an uptick in people looking for mortgages.

1 day ago

A general view of atmosphere during 'Sonic Desert' presented by Coca-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico in ...

Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Coca-Cola Spiced is getting canceled after 7 months on the market

Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing its newest “permanent” flavor a little more than seven months after putting the product on the market.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety warning for some Boeing 737s, including 737 MAX