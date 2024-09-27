HIDEOUT, Wasatch County — A 61-year-old man found dead at the north entrance of Jordanelle State Park Thursday has turned into a criminal investigation.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Division of State Parks responded to a call of a possible suicide near the Ross Creek Day Use Area at approximately 11 a.m. However, investigators determined the man’s death was criminal but have not said what the man’s cause of death was.

Sheriff Jared Rigby said they believe there was a road rage incident Wednesday night before the Wasatch County man was found dead.

“This individual drove here in his vehicle and that he arrived about 11 p.m. last night, that there was a second vehicle that was here, and as far as where the possible road rage could have happened, we’re still investigating that,” Rigby said.

The sheriff’s office told KSL TV only the victim’s car was found near the gatehouse at the state park entrance, which was not staffed overnight. The man’s body was found outside of the car.

“It was not on SR 248,” Rigby said. “It was down Shoreline Drive.”



Investigators said they have a video they’re combing through to try to piece together what exactly led to this. The video came from the general area where the incident occurred.

“There is some video that we’re still going through to try to see the extent of all of the facts that we have with it,” Rigby said.

He said the victim drove down the road and the suspect’s vehicle followed him.

According to a press release, investigators believe the second car may be a Jeep Gladiator or a Jeep Rubicon with “possible front end damage.”

“We call upon the individuals in the second vehicle to turn themselves in. The sooner you turn yourselves in to deal with the situation the better,” the office said in the press release.

Police are contacting the man’s next of kin before releasing his identity, but confirmed he lived in Wasatch County. The sheriff’s office does not believe this death is related to another suspicious death in Tooele County.

Rigby said he was concerned that road rage led to this suspicious death.

“I know that all of the law enforcement agencies in the state are working hard to do strict enforcement so that we make sure that these kinds of things don’t happen,” he said. “And we really appreciate those that call in and help us when they see or observe something. It’s these kinds of incidents that are happening quite a bit. And we’re very concerned about them and want to want to help with them.”