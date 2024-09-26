Will Any Of Utah Hockey Club’s Young Prospects Make Their NHL Roster?

SALT LAKE CITY – Now into the second full week of the Utah Hockey Club’s training camp, the coaching staff and front office are getting a better feel for the roster and how it might take shape on October 8. But before then, several of Utah’s young prospects are still trying to earn themselves a spot and General Manager Bill Armstrong has taken notice.

Will Tij Iginla Play in the Preseason for Utah Hockey Club?

With first round draft pick Tij Iginla returning this week after sustaining a lower-body injury in the last month, the front office is ecstatic about having him out on the ice for training camp. In addition to spending Thursday’s session with group A after two days with group B, Iginla has been busy reminding the organization why they drafted him so high.

Per Bill Armstrong, if Tij Iginla can keep progressing he’ll “hopefully” get to play in a preseason game. Can’t say for sure yet as they want to see how he continues to play after returning from injury.#UtahHockeyClub #NHL — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 26, 2024

Related: Tij Iginla’s Status Revealed During Utah Hockey Club’s Training Camp

“All the sudden he’s on the ice and it comes to you pretty quick why we drafted him so high,” Armstrong told KSL Sports. “You could see that in how he played yesterday and just his ability to finish and the high level of skill level that he has.”

“We’re really excited about getting him back on the ice and hopefully, if he keeps progressing, he’ll get a chance to play in an exhibition game. We’re not sure yet but let’s see how the injury goes,” Armstrong added.

Like Armstrong shared, it’s completely dependent on how the injury progresses as to whether or not he’ll put on the Utah sweater in the preseason. However, based on how he’s looked the last few days in training camp, it certainly appears that it’s trending towards him suiting up.

Tij Iginla: “It would mean a lot [to dress for Utah during the preseason]…it would be a huge honor.” Iginla hopes to play for Utah during the preseason. Important to note he skated with group A today. We’ll see how things develop. Next opportunity to play is Friday in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/NEKyDHdFck — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 26, 2024

As for him cracking the Utah roster, barring something crazy he’ll likely go back to his junior team for another season.

How Has Maveric Lamoureux Looked for Utah Hockey Club?

A former first round selection from the 2022 NHL Draft, Maveric Lamoureux has been in the pipeline for a few seasons and made a lot of progress as of late.

Related: Instant Takeaways From Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp: Day Two

After making a statement in the rookie tournament with some goals, assists and stellar defensive play, Lamoureux has remained consistent throughout training camp and provided steady performances while making an appearance in the preseason home opener.

Maveric Lamoureux warming up this morning 👀#UtahHockeyClub pic.twitter.com/F8Sesjjb3k — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 23, 2024

“He’s been great. He’s been a consistent presence through rookie camp and now into practices and the exhibition game. He’s certainly approaching this like he wants to make our team. We’re happy he got past his injuries and now he’s taking that next step. He’s going to play some more exhibition games for us, and we’ll see what he’s got. You never know,” Armstrong told KSL Sports.

Notably, with John Marino sidelined, there’s an opening which may give Lamoureux the best chance to make the roster as far as the prospects go.

Don’t Rule Out Cole Beaudoin

Another first round selection this past summer, Cole Beaudoin has been a pleasant surprise during training camp and grasped the attention of nearly everyone.

BIG character moment from Cole Beaudoin today. Only player to stay behind and pick up pucks. I asked him about it after. “My first training camp, just trying to help the guys out. It’s a responsibility and I’m trying to be respectful.” I love what I’ve seen so far from this… pic.twitter.com/48ZMJd8Rck — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 21, 2024

After a solid rookie camp performance, Beaudoin earned himself a preseason debut against St. Louis last week and even remained with group A’s skater longer than anticipated. According to Armstrong, he’s been just as the doctor ordered and nothing should be ruled out at this point.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out…he’s come in and tried to earn himself a job in the NHL. He comes to practice like he’s coming in for a game…I love his approach. He came in trying to make our hockey club, so you’ve got to respect that. He’s going to get some more opportunities in exhibition games because of it, so we’ll see,” Armstrong told KSL Sports.

“He just competes so hard every moment that he’s out there,” he continued. “It’s what the doctor ordered. We knew what we were getting from he and he’s delivered.”

Now, it’s still unlikely that Beaudoin will make the opening night roster, but his progress is a great sign that he’ll make the team sooner rather than later. For now, let’s see how the rest of training camp goes and if he does dress for the team this season, nobody should be surprised due to the incredible effort he’s given.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports