Utah County leaders pitch 48% tax hike to residents at open house

Sep 26, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — Utah County wants to raise taxes by 48%, and leaders are trying to show taxpayers exactly where that money would go.

At an open house in Provo Thursday evening, representatives from various county services shared with residents what the property tax increase – which amounts to about $8 a month on a typical home – would pay for.

“Primary public safety,” said Ezra Nair, Utah County administrator. “The county is very fortunate to be super lean on our services. We only try to provide what’s absolutely necessary.”

Nair speaking about why the need for a tax increase for the county.

Nair speaking about why the need for a tax increase for the county. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

Heather Harmon, who lives in Payson, attended the open house “to learn and see where it’s going to go.”

Speaking with county officials, she said, gave her a pretty good idea.

“There’s a lot of people who aren’t me that need help and can’t afford it,” Harmon said, “and I guess it’s not so bad to give a little extra.”

Residents speaking to Utah County staff at the open house.

Residents speaking to Utah County staff at the open house. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

Nair said Utah County is operating with a budget deficit, and the tax increase would close that and pay for critical services.

But the proposal isn’t popular with several residents. Dozens spoke against it at a hearing last month. Plus, the county recently raised salaries for elected officials and hired some new administrative staff.

“We try not to be the highest-paid county for any particular position,” Nair said.

A view over Utah County.

A view over Utah County. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

Nair said the county’s costs are going up. Harmon said she understands that, even though paying more taxes isn’t easy.

“I think it’s probably hard for everybody,” she said.

County officials said the tax increase proposal is not set in stone, and they are working it out. They plan to hold another public hearing in October before adopting a final budget before the end of the year.

