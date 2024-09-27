EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/Baylor

WACO, Texas – What does the EA Sports College Football 25 video game believe will happen in BYU vs. Baylor?

We simulated the matchup to find out.

No controller was used in this simulation. The computer handled it all.

Last week, EA Sports College Football 25 was close on the final score, but for the wrong teams. They had Kansas State defeating BYU 35-10. Instead, BYU took down the Wildcats 38-9.

EA Sports College Football 25 Sim Scores for BYU football

Simulating BYU/Baylor on EA Sports College Football 25

The uniforms in the simulation featured what the teams are expected to wear this Saturday at McLane Stadium. BYU will be wearing all-white threads with royal blue stripes.

Baylor is wearing a “Gold-Out” with a gold helmet, uniform, and pants.

We removed LJ Martin from BYU’s backfield for the depth charts and gave the start to Hinckley Ropati.

On Baylor’s depth chart, we gave the starting quarterback nod to Sawyer Robertson over Daquan Finn.

First Quarter

BYU’s offense jumped out to a strong start as Hinckley Ropati had two runs to open the game, which resulted in first downs. Shortly after, QB Jake Retzlaff connected with Chase Roberts for a touchdown to get BYU on the board first.

BYU’s defense immediately caused issues for Baylor. Blake Mangelson and Jack Kelly each had sacks on the opening defensive series.

BYU 7, Baylor 0

Second Quarter

Baylor opened the quarter by putting together a drive that reached BYU territory for the first time in the game. But the BYU defense tightened up and got a stop.

Jake Retzlaff and the BYU offense went to work again as he connected with Keelan Marion on a 45-yard completion. Then, a few plays later, Retzlaff connected with Kody Epps on a slant for a touchdown.

Baylor has no answer for Blake Mangelson.#CFB25 pic.twitter.com/y5DN1CPAwC — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 26, 2024

With 48 seconds left on the clock, BYU kicked the ball away and the Baylor return man brought out the kick from the back of the endzone. BYU’s special teams unit got a stop at the three yard line, forcing Baylor to go 97 yards.

Instead of running the ball to escape the half down 14, Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson dropped back to throw a pass. Blake Mangelson was there to greet him with a sack. And it wasn’t just any sack. It was in the back of Baylor’s end zone, resulting in a safety.

It was Mangelson’s third sack of the first half.

BYU’s offense got another crack before the halftime break. After a quick 23-yard gain to Keelan Marion through the air, BYU appeared to be on the move. However, they mismanaged the clock after calling all of their timeouts. They handed the ball off to Hinckley Ropati for a gain of two yards, and that was the end of the half.

HALF: BYU 16, Baylor 0

Third Quarter

Baylor made a statement to open the third quarter that they weren’t going down without a fight. Robertson connected on a 78-yard pass to Monaray Baldwin for a touchdown. The Bears then converted on a two-point attempt to make the deficit a one-score game.

Momentum was building in favor of the Bears after Baylor’s George Johnson got a sack on Retzlaff to force a three-and-out.

Darius Lassiter makes a play to keep BYU’s drive alive when McLane Stadium was getting loud. pic.twitter.com/rFnlQLA1xU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 26, 2024

But then BYU’s defense returned to its first half form as John Nelson generated a sack on 3rd & 3 to stop the Bears deep in their own territory.

BYU took over at the 50-yard line.

On 3rd & 11, Darius Lassiter came up with a clutch first down catch to move the sticks and keep BYU’s drive alive. Four plays later, Retzlaff finished the drive off with a one-yard touchdown run to get BYU back up by 15.

BYU 23, Baylor 8

Fourth Quarter

Baylor pieced together a drive that put them in a 4th & 3 from the BYU 20-yard-line. Head Coach Dave Aranda opted to kick a field goal instead of going for it. The kicker made the 37-yard attempt, but the Bears still trailed BYU by 12.

BYU’s next possession was a nine-play, 80-yard drive that highlighted the chemistry between Retzlaff and Roberts. Retzlaff found Roberts for a 36-yard gain down the sideline, putting BYU into Baylor territory.

With seven minutes remaining in the game, Retzlaff connected with Roberts again on a nine-yard touchdown pass in the flat.

Baylor had a quick response as Ashtyn Hawkins scored a touchdown.

Down by two possessions, and with only 3:26 remaining, Baylor opted to kick an onside kick. BYU’s hands team nearly coughed up the football, but Tei Nacua landed on the ball and secured possession.

The Cougars tried to drain the clock as much as possible but two sacks from Baylor put them out of field goal range to add on additional points. So BYU punted the ball away.

Baylor took over with two minutes remaining and had four more plays and couldn’t pick up a first down.

Final Sim Score on EA Sports College Football 25: BYU 30, Baylor 18

No. 22 BYU at Baylor

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MDT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (Extended pregame begins at 7 a.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper