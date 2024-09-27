BYU Experience Means More Than Football For WR Kody Epps

PROVO, Utah — BYU wide receiver Kody Epps recently spoke with KSL Sports about his path to Brigham Young University and his experiences as a football player in Provo.

During the interview, the fifth-year junior from Los Angeles, California, said he believes God led him to Brigham Young University. With his Christian background, Epps is grateful to be at an institution where he can practice his beliefs while getting his degree in business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kody Epps (@kodyepps)

Kody Epps loves the network that BYU offers

Epps talked about how BYU is a “great institution” and up there with Ivy League schools. He has enjoyed his opportunities to network and meet entrepreneurs and business owners.

“It’s been something that I am going to remember for the rest of my life,” Epps said when asked about his time at BYU. “I’ve loved my time here. It’s grown me into the person I am.”

After high school, Kody Epps was recruited by Oregon, Arizona State, Utah State, the University of Southern California, and Wyoming.

“[BYU] was the school that really pursued me and showed interest and really was all in it for Kody Epps as a person and as a player,” Epps said.

While still having a year of eligibility remaining after this season, when asked to reflect on his football career at BYU to this point, Epps said his favorite game he has played in was against Notre Dame in 2022 at Allegiant Stadium. BYU lost this game 20-28, but Epps recorded 100 receiving yards.

In the following game against Arkansas, Epps recorded 125 yards, making him the first BYU freshman receiver to record consecutive 100+ yard games.

Along with the game against Notre Dame, Epps said his most memorable moments at BYU have been with his teammates. He mentioned team workouts, going to the lake, golfing –a skill he took up during his time here at BYU–, and even what you would think are the less memorable moments, such as “throwing up after running stairs.”

“Giving it my all”

After an injury-plagued season a year ago, Epps is back this year where he has caught seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown catch at Wyoming was his first since the memorable stretch of games against Notre Dame and Arkansas two years ago.

When asked what fans can expect to see from Epps the rest of the season, he responded by saying, “Giving it my all.” He expects to get some opportunities to make plays on special teams throughout the season and plans to give his all with each rep so he can be a team player and lift his teammates up.

Epps added, “I’m so blessed to be here.”

Ally Braithwaite is a KSL NewsRadio & KSL Sports intern who assists with BYU football coverage. Braithwaite is a current Journalism major at Brigham Young University. Follow her on X: @allyb_7.

Follow @allyb_7