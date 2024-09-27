On the Site:
Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states

Sep 27, 2024, 6:17 AM | Updated: 4:13 pm

This photo provided by Venice Police Department rescue crews assist residents after conducting door...

This photo provided by Venice Police Department rescue crews assist residents after conducting door-to-door wellness checks, in coastal areas that were flooded by Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Venice, Fla . (Venice Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCI

(Venice Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY STEPHEN SMITH, KATE PAYNE AND HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH, ASSOCIATED PRESS


PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 40 people in four states, snapping towering oaks like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.

The Category 4 hurricane knocked out power to some hospitals in southern Georgia, and Gov. Brian Kemp said authorities had to use chainsaws to clear debris and open up roads. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph) when it made landfall late Thursday in a sparsely populated region in Florida’s rural Big Bend area, home to fishing villages and vacation hideaways where Florida’s Panhandle and peninsula meet.

Moody’s Analytics said Friday it expects $15 to $26 billion in property damage.

That damage extended hundreds of miles northward to northeast Tennessee, where a “dangerous rescue situation” by helicopter unfolded after 54 people were moved to the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital as water rapidly flooded the facility. All staff and patients were rescued and no one was left at the hospital as of late Friday afternoon, Ballad Health said.

In North Carolina, a lake featured in the movie “Dirty Dancing” overtopped a dam. People in surrounding neighborhoods were evacuated, although there were no immediate concerns it would fail. People also were evacuated from Newport, Tennessee, a city of about 7,000 people, amid concerns about a dam near there, although officials later said the structure hadn’t failed.

Tornadoes hit some areas, including one in Nash County, North Carolina, that critically injured four people.

Climate change has exacerbated conditions that allow such storms to thrive, rapidly intensifying in warming waters and turning into powerful hurricanes and typhoons, sometimes in a matter of hours.

When Laurie Lilliott pulled onto her street in Dekle Beach, Florida, after Helene plowed through, she couldn’t see the roofline of her home beyond the palm trees. It had collapsed, torn apart by Helene’s pounding storm surge, one corner still precariously propped up by a piling.

“It took me a long time to breathe,” Lilliott said.

As she surveyed the damage, her named and phone number were still inked on her arm in permanent marker, an admonition by Taylor County officials to help identify recovered bodies in the storm’s aftermath. The community has taken direct hits from three hurricanes since August 2023.

All five who died in one Florida county were in neighborhoods where residents had been told to evacuate, said Bob Gualtieri, the sheriff in Pinellas County in the St. Petersburg area. He said some who stayed because they didn’t believe the warnings had to hide in their attics to escape the rising water.

“We tried to launch boats, we tried to use high-water vehicles and we just met with too many obstacles,” Gualtieri said, warning the death toll could rise as emergency crews go door-to-door in flooded areas.

More deaths were reported in Georgia and the Carolinas, including two South Carolina firefighters who were killed when a tree struck their firetruck.

Video on social media sites showed sheets of rain and siding coming off buildings in Perry, Florida, near where the storm arrived. One news station showed a home that was overturned, and many communities established curfews.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” said Stephen Tucker, after the hurricane peeled the brand-new roof off a church in Perry, which was replaced after Hurricane Idalia last year.

When the water rose up to Kera O’Neil’s knees inside her home in Hudson, Florida, she knew it was time to escape.

“There’s a moment where you are thinking, ‘If this water rises above the level of the stove, we are not going to have not much room to breathe,’” she said, recalling how she and her sister waded through chest-deep water with one cat in a plastic carrier and another in a cardboard box.

In Cedar Key, Florida, Kegan Ward described the terror of tree limbs falling as the storm hit. “I didn’t know what I was going to wake up to,” Ward said.

President Joe Biden said he was praying for survivors as the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency headed to the area. The agency has deployed more than 1,500 workers, and they helped with 400 rescues by late morning. In Tampa, some areas could be reached only by boat.

Officials warned that floodwater could contain live wires, sewage, sharp objects and other debris.

“If you are trapped and need help please call for rescuers – DO NOT TRY TO TREAD FLOODWATERS YOURSELF,” the sheriff’s office in Citrus County, Florida, warned in a Facebook post.

Nearly 4 million homes and businesses were without power Friday afternoon in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.

In Georgia, an electrical utility group warned of “catastrophic” damage to the state’s utility infrastructure, with more than 100 high voltage transmission lines damaged. And officials in South Carolina, where more than 40% of homes and businesses were without power, said crews needed to cut their way through debris just to determine what was still standing in some places.

The hurricane came ashore near the mouth of the Aucilla River on Florida’s Gulf Coast, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of where Idalia hit last year at nearly the same ferocity. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the damage from Helene appeared to be greater than the combined damage of Idalia and Hurricane Debby in August.

“It’s tough and we understand that. We also understand that this is a resilient state,” DeSantis said at a news conference in storm-damaged St. Pete Beach, Florida.

Atlanta was drenched, leaving some neighborhoods so flooded that only car roofs could be seen poking out of the water.

As the hurricane’s eye passed near Valdosta, Georgia, a city of 55,000 near the Florida line, dozens of people huddled early Friday in a darkened hotel lobby. Helene is the third storm to strike the city in just over a year.

“I feel like a lot of us know what to do now,” said Fermin Herrera, 20, cradling his sleeping 2-month-old daughter in a downstairs hallway of the hotel. “We’ve seen some storms and grown some thicker skins.”

Soon after it crossed over land, Helene weakened to a tropical storm and later to a post-tropical cyclone. Forecasters said it continued to produce catastrophic flooding and some areas received more than a foot of rain.

A mudslide in the Appalachian Mountains washed out a section of an interstate at the North Carolina-Tennessee state line. Meanwhile, occupants of homes hit by another mudslide in North Carolina had to wait more than four hours to be rescued, said Ryan Cole, the emergency services assistant director in Buncombe County. His 911 center received more than 3,300 calls in eight hours Friday.

“This is something that we’re going to be dealing with for many days and weeks to come,” Cole said.

In North Carolina, forecasters warned of flooding that could be worse than anything seen in the past century. Evacuations were underway and around 300 roads were closed statewide. The Connecticut Army National Guard sent a helicopter to help.

School districts and multiple universities canceled classes. Florida airports that had closed due to the storm reopened Friday. Inspectors were examining bridges and causeways along the Gulf Coast to get them reopened to traffic quickly, the state’s transportation secretary said.

Helene also swamped parts of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, flooding streets and toppling trees as it brushed the resort city of Cancun and passed offshore this week. In western Cuba, Helene knocked out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses as it brushed past the island.

Helene was the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures.

Payne reported from Tallahassee, Florida, and Hollingsworth reported from Kansas City, Missouri. Associated Press journalists Seth Borenstein in New York; Jeff Amy in Atlanta; Russ Bynum in Valdosta, Georgia; Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Andrea Rodríguez in Havana; Mark Stevenson and María Verza in Mexico City; and Claire Rush in Portland, Oregon, contributed to this report.

This photo provided by Venice Police Department rescue crews assist residents after conducting door...

Stephen Smith, Kate Payne and Heather Hollingsworth, Associated Press

Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states

The death toll from Hurricane Helene has reached at least 40 across four states.

