‘He was a big part of our lives’: Family remembers wildland firefighter killed in ATV crash

TREMONTON — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a firefighter from Tremonton who died in a crash earlier this week.

The Utah Highway Patrol said on Monday, Colten Naef, 28, was driving an ATV along S.R. 102 in Tremonton and crashed into another vehicle. Colten died on scene.

Colten Naef was a wildland firefighter for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. His family described him as “an amazing talent,” who thrived on service and helping others.

“He just had a natural gift to be able to step up and be a leader,” said his father Casey Naef, also a firefighter with the Weber Fire District.

“I’ve been in the fire service for 23 years. So just almost all of Colton’s life, he’s been exposed to the fire service,” Casey Naef said. “I get reminded, constantly of ‘what a great son you’ve raised,’ and now I look back, it’s kind of the other way around.”

His younger brother, Trapper Naef, said his brother always showed passion for his work, his life, and his loved ones.

“He was my right-hand man. Anything I was too scared to ask my parents, I always go to him,” Trapper Naef said. “Even though we were in different jobs, he always, everyone says he always looked up to me, and I always looked up to him.

Colten’s fiancé, Tyler Nelson, described him as unique and carefree. “There wasn’t any other (person) like him.”

The Naef family said they’ll miss his vibrant personality, but hope to continue his legacy of living life to the fullest, just as he did.

“Colton touched every person that he met,” Lisa Streker, Colten Naef’s mother, said. “He had so much energy, all full of life. And, he definitely kept us on our toes.”

“He woke up every day with a smile on his face because he never knew when his time was going to come,” Trapper Naef said.

The Naef family collected funds for funeral expenses. Leftover funds will go towards the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Donations can be made via Venmo @Casey-N or @Bandy-Naef.

