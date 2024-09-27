On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘He was a big part of our lives’: Family remembers wildland firefighter killed in ATV crash

Sep 27, 2024, 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:17 am

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

TREMONTON — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a firefighter from Tremonton who died in a crash earlier this week.

The Utah Highway Patrol said on Monday, Colten Naef, 28, was driving an ATV along S.R. 102 in Tremonton and crashed into another vehicle. Colten died on scene.

Colten Naef was a wildland firefighter for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. His family described him as “an amazing talent,” who thrived on service and helping others.

Colten Naef, 28, died in an ATV accident in Tremonton (Courtesy, Naef family) Colten Naef was a wildland firefighter for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State lands. (Courtesy, Naef family) Colten Naef was described as a leader. (Courtesy, Naef family.) Colton Naef was engaged to Tyler Nelson. (Courtesy, Naef family) Colten Naef's family said he always showed passion for his work, his life, and his loved ones. (Courtesy, Naef family) Colten Naef died on Monday in an ATV accident. (Courtesy, Naef family) Colten Naef passed Monday, in an ATV accident in Tremonton. (Courtesy, Naef family.) Colten Naef's family said they hope to continue his legacy living life to the fullest. (Courtesy, Naef family) Colten Naef was described as unique and carefree. (Courtesy, Naef family)

“He just had a natural gift to be able to step up and be a leader,” said his father Casey Naef, also a firefighter with the Weber Fire District.

“I’ve been in the fire service for 23 years. So just almost all of Colton’s life, he’s been exposed to the fire service,” Casey Naef said. “I get reminded, constantly of ‘what a great son you’ve raised,’ and now I look back, it’s kind of the other way around.”

His younger brother, Trapper Naef, said his brother always showed passion for his work, his life, and his loved ones.

“He was my right-hand man. Anything I was too scared to ask my parents, I always go to him,” Trapper Naef said. “Even though we were in different jobs, he always, everyone says he always looked up to me, and I always looked up to him.

Colten’s fiancé, Tyler Nelson, described him as unique and carefree. “There wasn’t any other (person) like him.”

The Naef family said they’ll miss his vibrant personality, but hope to continue his legacy of living life to the fullest, just as he did.

“Colton touched every person that he met,” Lisa Streker, Colten Naef’s mother, said. “He had so much energy, all full of life. And, he definitely kept us on our toes.”

“He woke up every day with a smile on his face because he never knew when his time was going to come,” Trapper Naef said.

The Naef family collected funds for funeral expenses. Leftover funds will go towards the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. Donations can be made via Venmo @Casey-N or @Bandy-Naef.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Ahead of a busy weekend in downtown Salt Lake City, police are reminding people of the safety preca...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City police give safety reminders ahead of busy weekend in the city

Ahead of a busy weekend in downtown Salt Lake City, police are reminding people of the safety precautions they should take to stay safe in the fun.

5 minutes ago

dock on water with rock in the foreground...

Larry D. Curtis

Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell will not open again as NPS plans for alternatives

The National Park Service explained Thursday that Dangling Rope Marina at Lake Powell is no longer sustainable due to declining water levels.

11 minutes ago

The fatal crash on US 6 involving multiple cars and people. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Lindsay Aerts

Two couples in one car, ATV rider killed in Highway 6 crash identified

The five people killed in a crash on Highway 6 Thursday have now been identified as four people, two couples, from Minnesota and a man from Helper, Utah who was riding an ATV.

48 minutes ago

Miss Pacific Islands 2024, Moemoana Schwenke, visited Mana Academy in West Valley City, Sept. 27, 2...

Tamara Vaifanua

Miss Pacific Islands visits Utah school

Utah is home to more than 60,000 Pacific Islanders. So, you can imagine their excitement to have Miss Pacific Islands in the Beehive State for the first time. 

1 hour ago

A small plane crashed into Utah Lake after it had been cleared to land at Provo Airport on Sept. 27...

Mary Culbertson

Small plane crashes in Utah Lake; likelihood of survivors low, officials say

A plane crashed into Utah Lake on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

2 hours ago

An airplane lands at Salt Lake International airport as the sun sets in Salt Lake City on Monday, S...

Mary Culbertson

SLC International Airport adds first nonstop flight from SLC to Asia since 2009

Salt Lake City International Airport will be offering flights through Delta Airlines to Seoul, South Korea. It will mark the first nonstop flight from SLC to Asia since 2009.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

‘He was a big part of our lives’: Family remembers wildland firefighter killed in ATV crash