Utah Jazz Pick Up Fifth Year Option On Will Hardy’s Contract

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced they exercised the option on Will Hardy’s contract.

Hardy is entering his third year as the team’s head coach and is currently the youngest NBA head coach.

Terms of the deal were not released, per team policy.

“Will has done a great job of guiding our program and instilling the right values and competitive habits with our young group,” said Jazz general manager Justin Zanik. “The organization looks forward to developing with Will as we strive for long-term success through strategic and deliberate growth.”

Hardy, the Richmond, Virginia native, came to Salt Lake from the Boston Celtics.

In his first season leading the team, Hardy posted a 37-45 record. His second season saw a 31-35 record as the team are in a major rebuild, focusing on developing young talent.

Utah Jazz Media Day Begins Friday

The Utah Jazz will split their media availability over two days as they prepare to open the training camp on October 1.

Team owner Ryan Smith, CEO Danny Ainge, and general manager Justin Zanik will all speak on Friday, September 27, beginning at 11 a.m. MST, while coach Will Hardy, and the team’s players will speak on Monday, September 30.

