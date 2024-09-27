Small plane crashes in Utah Lake; likelihood of survivors low, officials say

PROVO — A small plane crashed into Utah Lake Friday, according to Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Spencer Cannon with the sheriff’s office said the plane went down just after 10 a.m. approximately half a mile northwest of the Provo airport. Cannon said the plane had been cleared to land there.

Just before 11 a.m., Chief Jess Campbell said the plane was sitting in about eight feet of water and crews were working in the wreckage. The plane’s crew and possible passengers had not been recovered.

“The pilot or the occupants have been submerged for an extended amount of time. The likelihood of anybody being viable is diminishing, but that’s about all we’ve got right now,” Campbell said.

The type of plane and how many possible occupants were unknown as of 11:15 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated as more information becomes available.