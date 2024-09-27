On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Small plane crashes in Utah Lake, two men missing, police say

Sep 27, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 6:01 pm

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND ALEX CABRERO, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A small plane crashed into Utah Lake Friday, according to Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Spencer Cannon with the sheriff’s office said the single-engine plane went down just after 10 a.m. approximately half a mile northwest of the Provo airport. Cannon said the aircraft had been cleared to land there.

The sheriff’s office said that two men were inside the plane were missing.

Officials were still uncertain why the aircraft went down. Other than the fact that the plane was cleared to land, any communication the pilot may have had with the airport tower before impact was unknown.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses were in boats on the water at the time of the crash, and investigators contacted them afterward. However, the sheriff’s office was unclear on who made the emergency call, whether it was a witness in a boat or possibly airport staff.

Just before 11 a.m., Chief Jess Campbell with Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue said the plane was sitting in about eight feet of water and crews were working in the wreckage. The plane’s crew and possible passengers had not been recovered.

Sgt. Garrett Dutson with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said rescue teams are going to attempt to pull the airplane up.

“With Utah Lake, you get all that mud and dirt, and you can’t see very far. Even in this daylight, if you went in the water, you can’t see your hand in front of you,” Dutson told KSL TV. “So that’s the issue they’re having, and so that’s why they brought the barge in to try and pull the airplane up.”

Members of Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue return to the Saratoga Springs Marina after searching for a reported plane crash on Utah Lake on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News) Members of Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue return to the Saratoga Springs Marina after searching for a reported plane crash on Utah Lake on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News) A small plane crashed into Utah Lake after it had been cleared to land at Provo Airport on Sept. 27, 2024. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

“The pilot or the occupants have been submerged for an extended amount of time. The likelihood of anybody being viable is diminishing, but that’s about all we’ve got right now,” Campbell said.

Utah Lake State Park was closed during the investigation, which the sheriff’s office said involved “quite a few investigators” with the sheriff’s office, Utah Highway Patrol, Saratoga Springs fire, a dive team, and Provo Search and Rescue.

The sheriff’s office said the main reason for the closure is mostly due to safety concerns.

“Debris will especially start floating, and I know they’re trying to secure that. There could be a fuel leak too, so that’s something they have to look at before rescuing individuals on board,” said Sgt. Garrett Dutson with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated as more information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A sign for Utah Task Force-1 displayed on an emergency vehicle....

Shara Park

Utah Task Force-1 deployed to Georgia to help with Hurricane Helene recovery

As Hurricane Helene ravages the southeast, Utah Task Force-1 has been deployed to Georgia to assist local agencies.

11 minutes ago

The American Red Cross delivered around $4,000 worth of groceries to the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist ...

Emma Benson

Red cross, Calvary Baptist Church partner to fight hunger in Utah

The American Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist Church are teaming up to combat hunger.

21 minutes ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Hooper

A man was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a car Friday morning.

39 minutes ago

Taylorsville Police car responding to a scene....

Michael Houck

Man side swipes officer’s car in stolen car during chase, police say

A man spotted in a stolen car attempted to flee from police and crashed into a bystander's car before being arrested Thursday night.

1 hour ago

The edge of a Japanese traditional sword plate....

Michael Houck

Man arrested with three ‘Katana styled swords’ and drugs, Tooele police say

Police found a fugitive armed with Katana styled swords hidden in his pants on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon. 

2 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Jacob Freeman

UHP warns of fake gold scam on Utah highways

Utah Highway Patrol warned Utahns about a potential scam involving fake gold taking place on highways.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Small plane crashes in Utah Lake, two men missing, police say