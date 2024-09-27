On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Pregnant woman one of two couples, ATV rider killed in Highway 6 crash

Sep 27, 2024, 12:21 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

PRICE — The five people killed in a crash on Highway 6 Thursday have now been identified as two couples from Minnesota and a man from Helper who was riding an ATV.

Authorities have now also confirmed that one of the victims was pregnant. The couple had just gotten married in March.

Social media posts from friends said the other couple killed had six kids.

“Nobody yesterday, including me, expected to have to, deal with the amount of tragedy that we did,” Sgt. Chris Pugliese, with the Utah Highway Patrol, said.

According to UHP, the crash happened after an SUV overshot the acceleration lane, clipping a semi and causing it to hit a Nissan Rogue head-on, killing the four people inside. The semi also struck and killed an ATV rider, now identified as 35-year-old Gustavo Mendoza from Helper.

“The best way to say it is absolute wrong place, wrong time. It was random. That path (where Mendoza was riding) is used by bicyclists and ATV riders daily,” Pugliese said.

According to UHP, the couples in the Nissan Rogue were vacationing in Utah and traveling with another car from their church group, who was in front of them at the time of the crash. They managed to avoid being hit. But members of that group told UHP that 25-year-old Mai Lor was expecting.

“(That’s according to) statements from the remainder of the church group that was with them,” Pugliese said.

UHP confirmed the three others in the Nissan Rogue as Sang Her, 56, Lee Thao, 38, and Bee Moua, 26.

Family friends who spoke to KSL TV said Moua and Lor were just married in March. The relationship to Her and Thao is unknown. The couples were said to be part of the Hmong community, an indigenous group in East Asia and Southeast Asia.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on US 6 at milepost 235 and left one lane open for both directions of travel for several hours.

Pugliese said there were two people in the SUV who caused the crash, with a woman driving. They were said to have only suffered minor injuries. The driver of the big rig also had minor injuries.

Pugliese said the crash is still being investigated to determine if there could be any potential charges.

He urged drivers to slow down.

“There’s not a person that was on that scene that thought, you know, I might not make it home today,” Pugliese said. “And that’s, That’s a common thought on our highway. So just get where you’re going safely and give the other people some space.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Hooper

A man was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a car Friday morning.

1 hour ago

The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024....

Carlysle Price

Former BYU track and field sprinter dies after mountain biking accident

A former BYU track and field sprinter passed away Wednesday after a tragic mountain biking accident.

4 hours ago

The fatal crash on US 6 involving multiple cars and people. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Lindsay Aerts

Pregnant woman one of two couples, ATV rider killed in Highway 6 crash

The five people killed in a crash on Highway 6 Thursday have now been identified as two couples from Minnesota and a man from Helper who was riding an ATV.

6 hours ago

(FILE) - An ambulance with its lights on. (KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

One man killed in fatal ATV accident in Sanpete County

One man is dead and another was sent to the hospital after an ATV accident in Mt. Pleasant Canyon Thursday morning.

1 day ago

The fatal crash on US 6 involving multiple cars and people....

Michael Houck

Five people killed in multi-car crash on US 6

Five people are dead after a serious crash involving two passenger cars, a semi, and an ATV on Thursday afternoon.

1 day ago

The car that crashed into a red car, causing a chain reaction crash which sent one person to the ho...

Michael Houck

Six car crash in Salt Lake City hospitalizes one passenger, police say

A person is in critical condition after a car did not slow down at a red light, causing a six-car crash Tuesday night, police say.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Pregnant woman one of two couples, ATV rider killed in Highway 6 crash