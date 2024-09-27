Two couples in one car, ATV rider killed in Highway 6 crash identified

PRICE — The five people killed in a crash on Highway 6 Thursday have now been identified as two couples from Minnesota and a man from Helper who was riding an ATV.

Authorities said the crash happened after an SUV overshot the acceleration lane causing a semi to hit a Nissan Rogue, killing four people inside. The big rig and SUV also hit the ATV rider.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the four people in the Nissan Rogue who were killed as Sang Her, 56, Lee Thao, 38, Bee Moua, 26, and Mai Lor, 25 — each from Minnesota. Gustavo Mendoza, who was riding the ATV, was from Helper, Utah.

The relationships between the four people in the Rogue are unconfirmed at this time.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on US 6 at milepost 235 and left one lane open for both directions of travel for several hours.

UHP said the Silver SUV was traveling on Spring Glen Rd. and attempted to go eastbound on US 6, pulling into the acceleration lane. The semitruck driver attempted to avoid the SUV but lost control and veered into westbound traffic. The semi struck the westbound Nissan SUV, pushing it off the roadway into a rock embankment where it also struck Mendoza who was riding an ATV westbound.

The driver of the SUV is said to have only suffered minor injuries.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.