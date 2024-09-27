Miss Pacific Islands visits Utah school

WEST VALLEY CITY — Utah is home to more than 60,000 Pacific Islanders. So, you can imagine their excitement to have Miss Pacific Islands in the Beehive State for the first time.

In West Valley City, KSL TV caught up with her as she shared a message with local students.

Moemoana Schwenke is passionate about empowering Pacific Islander youth. That’s why she made it a point to visit with Mana Academy students to see how they’re embracing their culture.

Their voices rang through the halls of Mana Academy, a school dedicated to teaching scholars about their Pacific Islander heritage.

On Wednesday, their talents were on full display as they welcomed a special guest — Miss Pacific Islands 2024, Moemoana Schwenke.

“A lot of them were asking, like, ‘Are we going to be able to hold her hand? Are we going to be able to sing for her and perform for her,'” Alai Mululoa Tokotaha, a mentor at Mana Academy, said.

Scholars proudly represented their culture through dance, language, and music.

This was Schwenke’s first visit to Utah.

“Just being greeted by Pacific language, pacific songs, and dances. What a way to feel grounded here in Utah,” Schwenke told KSL TV.

Her parents Fred and Maryjane joined her on stage. The family runs a similar program in Australia called Matavai Pacific Cultural Arts.

They taught students some of their dances.

“I only just met them today, but I feel like a great sense of connection, because of who they are and where they come from,” Schwenke said.

The former Miss Samoa is a strong advocate for climate change. She encouraged students to use their superpower — their culture — to make a difference.

“She lives and breathes what our motto is,” Tokotaha said. “Developing these scholars to be leaders of tomorrow.”

Even though these scholars have never visited their home islands or speak their native language, their voices honor their ancestors.

“I think the common ground is staying true to who you are, to learn as much as you can,” Schwenke said.

Before heading back to Samoa, Miss Pacific Islands will be in a fashion show this weekend at the state capitol.