Salt Lake City police give safety reminders ahead of busy weekend in the city

SALT LAKE CITY — A busy weekend is underway in Salt Lake City.

Thousands are heading to the Salt Palace for FanX while the Utes have a big home game this weekend. To add to that, there’s a circus in town!

While Utahns prepare to get in on the fun, Salt Lake City police are preparing for the big crowds this weekend. They’re expecting many cars, and people walking to and from each of these big events, and they say people should be aware of safety.

“Stay in a group. Make sure you guys are safe,” said Officer Yair Javaid.

SLCPD said its officers are used to these kinds of busy weekends.

“Our officers are gonna be throughout the city patrolling out and about,” said Javaid.

Police advised to use caution everywhere from taking public transit to walking in the evening, because it will get darker earlier. Police said to keep eyes up, look around, and take a beat to be aware of what’s going on around.

“If you do see something suspicious, feel free to give us a call. We would much rather check it out. Make sure it’s not too serious. That’s what we’re here for,” Javaid said.

According to him, A 911 call response should be about 10 minutes depending on where the responding officer is located.

Contributing: Mary Culbertson, KSL TV