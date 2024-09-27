Jazz To Embrace Youth During 2024-25 Season

On the Site:
Sep 27, 2024, 1:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz appear ready to fully embrace their youth movement as they prepare to enter their 2024-25 NBA season.

On Friday, team owner Ryan Smith, CEO Danny Ainge, and general manager Justin Zanik spoke to the media about the current roster and expectations for the upcoming season.

Jazz To Embrace Youth In 2024-25 Season

With six players on the roster age 20 or younger, and 23-year-old Walker Kessler entering his third season, the Jazz have one of the most inexperienced rosters in the NBA.

Rather than sign a slew of veterans in the offseason to fill the gaps, the Jazz will lean into the development of the youth on the roster.

“I think there’s going to be multiple opportunities for more young guys to play this year because we simply have more young guys as part of our rotation,” Zanik said. “It’s going to look different.”

Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensbaugh all return to the team for their sophomore seasons, while Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski will compete for minutes on the opening right roster throughout training camp.

“I can’t sit here and tell you who’s going to play, who’s not going to play, but our growth is going to come from developing our talent base so that we can win more games now and in the future,” Zanik added.

It’s a stark contrast from the last two years of the Jazz’s rebuild which were muddled with a blend of win-now veterans, young players in need of development, and a head coach who seemed to unexpectedly put the team in playoff contention through the trade deadline.

The Jazz aren’t without proven veterans after Lauri Markkanen renegotiated his contract and signed a four-year extension with the team during the offseason.

The Finnish All-Star remains a priority within the organization and a centerpiece around which to build.

“Couldn’t be more excited to have Lauri back and part of our future,” Ainge said.Not just this year, but moving on.”

Talented veterans Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and John Collins also return from last year’s roster, while the team added Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills, and Svi Mykhailiuk in free agency.

But with expectedly small roles for the team’s three veteran additions, the Jazz will have no choice but to feature the roster’s youth in the opening night rotation.

“Our new guys that have been in the league for a while, they’re all outstanding people, they can all play,” Zanik said.The reason we brought them here is to help teach our young guys how to be a professional in the league.”

The team officially opens training camp on Tuesday, October 1. The first preseason game will be on October 4, against the New Zealand Breakers at the Delta Center.

Jazz Media Day To Continue On Monday

The Jazz beginning-of-season media availability will continue on Monday with coach Hardy and the team’s players speaking.

Fans can listen to Jazz Media Day beginning Friday at 11 a.m. MST on the KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM and 1280 AM. The events can also be streamed at kslsports.com/stream.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

