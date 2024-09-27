On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake City, Intermountain near development agreement decision for old Sears block

Sep 27, 2024, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After about 18 months of public discussions, it appears Salt Lake City is inching closer to voting on a proposal that would bring an “urban hospital” close to downtown.

The Salt Lake City Planning Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to forward a recommendation that the city adopt a development agreement with Intermountain Health over its plan for 754 S. State, along with some additional recommendations. Its decision comes less than a week before the Salt Lake City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter.

The agreement would be an additional document between Salt Lake City and Intermountain Health over the health care provider’s plan to transform the site of an old Sears department store in the city. The City Council is also weighing Intermountain Health’s petition to rezone the property from downtown support district (D-2) to central business district (D-1) and amend the D-1 language to permit normal hospital functions.

“I think it’s going to be a really tremendous addition to the community,” said Commissioner Bree Scheer shortly before the vote, adding that there are some concerns that she believes will be hammered out as the project moves forward.

Wednesday’s vote was the latest update since Intermountain Health purchased the Salt Lake City property in 2021, three years after the long-standing Sears department store closed. It filed paperwork to turn the block into a new hospital site in late 2022 before engaging with the city on key logistics.

Those discussions picked up after officials presented a more detailed plan to the Salt Lake City Council in June. City leaders have been generally supportive of the measure, but they also have expressed concerns over ways to “activate” the first floor of the property between the downtown and Central Ninth neighborhoods.

Intermountain’s plan would include a food truck park, midblock walkways and an acre of open space. Amanda Roman, an urban designer for the Salt Lake City Planning Division, said a food truck park normally wouldn’t be considered an active use in a mixed-use development, but it would draw people to the block for uses outside of the property’s primary use.

The current plan is a compromise between what was initially requested and the feedback the company has received from the city, Bentley Peay, senior director of real estate for Intermountain Health, explained to the commission.

Peay said that the biggest hurdle has been figuring out how to add the city’s activation needs to a plan that centers around a hospital type that doesn’t exist within the company’s portfolio because of the smaller lot size. Salt Lake City leaders ultimately asked for a development agreement after about 18 months of negotiations and compromises.

The document includes language that active ground-floor uses exist within at least 50% of all four roads surrounding the property, including at least 70% of Main Street and 79% of State Street. It also requires the acre of landscaped open space included in the plan, while there is at least 150 linear feet of space for the food truck park along State Street.

The hospital, in turn, is “not subject to the maximum building façade length” in city code, among other terms. Peay said it basically aims to ensure that Intermountain Health sticks to its plan.

He added the company was “comfortable” with the plan enough that it agreed to it, especially since officials entered the process knowing that the facility would be “a different hospital from anything we’ve ever built.”

“Really, throughout the process, we haven’t heard a lot of concerns over the actual upzone to a D-1, or the height, or having the hospital as a permitted use,” he said. “It’s really been focused on: How do we ensure that Intermountain will do what it says it will do?”

Scheer said she appreciated that Intermountain was willing to listen to community concerns and amend its design to incorporate them. However, she still had issues with logistics tied to the front entrance of the building — something that could be clarified once the project is ready for a design review before construction.

The commission’s recommendation also included language recommending that Intermountain Health offer “transparency” with its ground-floor glass throughout the project planning process. Commissioner Amy Barry and others said it could help improve the visibility of the ground-floor uses in the space.

The City Council will hold a hearing during its meeting on Tuesday before it eventually votes on whether to adopt the development agreement, proposed zoning map, and text amendments. Once the project gets underway, any buildings over 200 feet will undergo an additional design review process.

Heather Wall, president of LDS Hospital, said in June that Intermountain Health was still reviewing options for what services the urban hospital would provide and what that would mean for the future of LDS Hospital in the Avenues. No updates were provided on that Wednesday evening.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The edge of a Japanese traditional sword plate....

Michael Houck

Man arrested with three ‘Katana styled swords’ and drugs, Tooele police say

Police found a fugitive armed with Katana styled swords hidden in his pants on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon. 

1 minute ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Jacob Freeman

UHP warns of fake gold scam on Utah highways

Utah Highway Patrol warned Utahns about a potential scam involving fake gold taking place on highways.

45 minutes ago

FILE (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Two hospitalized after fight turned into shooting

Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting took place Friday morning.

51 minutes ago

The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024....

Carlysle Price

Former BYU track and field sprinter dies after mountain biking accident

A former BYU track and field sprinter passed away Wednesday after a tragic mountain biking accident.

2 hours ago

A rendering of an "urban hospital" that would be located in Salt Lake City that Intermountain Healt...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City, Intermountain near development agreement decision for old Sears block

After about 18 months of public discussions, it appears Salt Lake City is inching closer to voting on a proposal that would bring an "urban hospital" close to downtown.

3 hours ago

Ahead of a busy weekend in downtown Salt Lake City, police are reminding people of the safety preca...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City police give safety reminders ahead of busy weekend in the city

Ahead of a busy weekend in downtown Salt Lake City, police are reminding people of the safety precautions they should take to stay safe in the fun.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Salt Lake City, Intermountain near development agreement decision for old Sears block