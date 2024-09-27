On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Former BYU track and field sprinter dies after mountain biking accident

Sep 27, 2024, 2:04 PM | Updated: 2:26 pm

The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024....

The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024. (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

(Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A former BYU track and field sprinter died Wednesday after a tragic mountain biking accident.

Scott Mecham, 30, was in a biking accident on Friday, Sept. 12, according to his family. He was flown by a medical helicopter to a local hospital and passed away from his injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Scott Mecham,” Ed Eyestone, BYU director of track and field, said. “Scott had one of the most positive attitudes and strong work ethics that we have seen in the BYU track and field program. His teammates were made better by his example, and he became one of our best 400-meter hurdlers in school history.”

Mecham competed with BYU from 2017 through 2019, reportedly racing in 30 meets throughout his collegiate career. Mecham became one of BYU’s all-time Top-10 400 hurdlers, and was an ambassador for the college.

“But even more inspiring than his athletic skills, his true strength was his character and ability to lead and inspire in his unassuming, humble way. We will miss you, Scott,” Eyestone said.

Mecham was said to be one of the program’s all-time top sprinters and a fierce competitor.

“He truly embodied what being a BYU student-athlete is all about,” Kyle Grossarth, Mecham’s sprints coach, said.

