COURTS & LEGAL

The State Fair of Texas opens with a new gun ban after courts reject challenge

Sep 27, 2024, 2:23 PM

Dallas police block an entrance to the State Fair of Texas after a shooting, Oct. 14, 2023, in Dall...

FILE - Dallas police block an entrance to the State Fair of Texas after a shooting, Oct. 14, 2023, in Dallas. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

(Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JAMIE STENGLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — The State Fair of Texas opened Friday under a new firearms ban, having withstood weeks of pressure from Republicans who had charged into a public rift with one of the state’s most beloved institutions and have spent years championing looser gun laws.

Organizers put the ban in place following a shooting last year that injured three people and sent some fairgoers running and climbing over barriers to flee. By the time thousands of visitors began streaming through the gates in Dallas on Friday— greeted by a roughly five-story tall cowboy statue known as “Big Tex” — the state’s highest court had rejected a last-minute appeal from the the state’s GOP attorney general, who argued the ban violated Texas’ permissive gun rights.

Corey McCarrell, whose family was among the first inside the sprawling fairgrounds Friday, expressed disappointment that he couldn’t bring his gun to make sure his wife and two children were protected.

“It was a little upsetting,” said McCarrell, who has a license to carry in Texas. “But it didn’t prevent us from coming.”

Millions of visitors each year attend the Texas fair, which is one of the largest in the U.S. and runs through October. When the fair announced the gun ban last month, it drew swift backlash from dozens of Republican legislators, as well as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit.

Paxton said Friday that he wasn’t giving up, even after the Texas Supreme Court’s opinion Thursday that criticized the state’s argument as lacking.

“I will continue to fight this on the merits to uphold Texans’ ability to defend themselves, which is protected by State law,” he said in a statement.

Tensions over gun laws are recurring in Texas, where a commanding GOP majority in the state Capitol has succeeded in loosening restrictions over the last decade.

The State Fair of Texas is banning firearms, drawing threats of legal action from Republican AG

Texas allows people to carry a handgun without a license, background check or training. Concealed handguns are also permitted in college classrooms and dorms.

Not long after the fair opened Friday, Janie Rojas and her best friend quickly snatched up one of the fair’s famous corn dogs. She said she had been coming to the fair longer than she can remember and was glad to see the ban in place.

“I’d rather nobody carry on the premises with all the kids and everybody here,” she said.

The fair previously allowed attendees with valid handgun licenses to carry their weapon as long as it was concealed, fair officials said. After announcing the ban, the fair noted over 200 uniformed and armed police officers still patrol the fairgrounds each day. Retired law enforcement officers also can still carry firearms.

The State Fair of Texas, a private nonprofit, leases the 277-acre (112-hectare) fairgrounds near downtown Dallas from the city each year for the event. Paxton has argued the fair could not ban firearms because it was acting under the authority of the city. But city and fair officials say the fair is not controlled by the city.

In August, a group of Republican lawmakers urged fair organizers to reverse course in a letter that argued the ban made fairgoers less safe. The letter said that while the fair calls itself “a celebration of all things Texas,” the policy change was anything but.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has not spoken publicly about the ban and a spokeswoman did not return a message seeking comment. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a Republican, said this week that he trusts the fair to make sure visitors are safe.

For Gabrielle Fass, her annual fair visits adhere to a routine: Grab a corndog, gush at the baby farm animals at the livestock show and go for a ride on one of the largest Ferris wheels in the country. The 36-year-old from Dallas, who has been going to the fair since she was a child, supports the ban.

“In large gatherings like that, if the organization feels that it’s best that people don’t bring their guns, I agree. That makes me feel safer,” she said.

