CRIME

Two hospitalized after fight turned into shooting

Sep 27, 2024, 3:15 PM

FILE (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

FILE (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting took place Friday morning.

Police described the two men as a brother, 29, and the other a boyfriend “of another party,” 32.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., the two men got into a fight, on 3350 S. near State Street, according to Ryan Alvarez, a detective with the South Salt Lake Police Department.

During the fight, the man, described as a brother, reportedly shot the boyfriend in the abdomen. Alvarez said the two men were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries from the altercation.

Alvarez reported there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

