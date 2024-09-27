UHP warns of fake gold scam on Utah highways

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol warned Utahns about a potential scam involving fake gold taking place on highways.

People are posing as stranded motorists and flagging down cars for assistance, Highway Patrol said. Once somebody stops for them, the scammers might try to offer fake gold in exchange for cash.

“In some cases, these scammers are also using illegal tinted covers to obscure their license plates, further concealing their identity,” Highway Patrol said. “They are attempting to take advantage of the kindness that we value in our community.”

Police urged drivers to call the nearest dispatch center if they encounter anyone running this scam, or to call 911 for emergencies.