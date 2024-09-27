Utah State Women’s Soccer Opens Conference Play With Shutout

LOGAN, Utah – There’s nothing like conference play to keep intensity up after an astonishing start to the 2024 season for Utah State women’s soccer. After falling three spots in the top 25 rankings, USU looked like a team on a mission in its 4-0 walloping of the San Jose State Spartans.

The No. 10 Aggies traveled to Southern California on Thursday, September 26, to face the San Jose State Spartans.

Utah State 4 | San Jose State 0

The Aggies put San Jose State in a deep hole just seven minutes in, scoring two goals in a 1:44 span through the first seven minutes of play. Austin Miller’s third goal of the year came on a sixth-minute penalty kick. The PK resulted from a yellow card earned by SJSU’s Shayla Sugai.

In the seventh minute, Kate Christian scored her fourth goal of the year. The goal was unassisted.

USU carried its two-goal advantage into the second half when Rine Yohana found Kaitlyn Richins for her second goal of the season.

Solona Sellers scored USU’s final goal in the 77th minute. Kayla Sato notched her first assist of the year on the goal.

The Aggies outshot SJSU 22-10, with Cora Brendle securing USU’s seventh clean sheet in 11 games.

Utah State remains in the Golden State to take on future Pac-12 opponent Fresno State on Sunday, September 29. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. MT.

The Aggies welcome San Diego State into Chuck & Gloria Bell Field on Thursday, October 3, with kickoff at 5 p.m. MT.

