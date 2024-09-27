Utah Football Vs. Arizona Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the Baylor Bears.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. Arizona

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

THE ARRIVAL Gather outside Gate L on 500 South by 6 PM MT on gameday to greet @Utah_Football as they step off the bus! Enjoy food, live music and exclusive t-shirts for each of Utah’s six home games that will only be available when the team arrives at @Rice_Eccles prior to the… pic.twitter.com/I7ccVvIgrD — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 25, 2024

What To Wear to Utah vs. Arizona at RES

It’s a blackout! Wear your favorite dark Utah Football gear as the Wildcats come into Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Utes will be wearing all-black for the Homecoming and Hall of Fame Game.

Weather For Saturday

It will be a relatively warm gameday with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies.

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Arizona Football

The Utah football game against Arizona will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).

Streaming options include Fubo and Sling TV.

Utah Football returns home to face a familiar foe this Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with the action! 📺#GoUtes #Big12FB #CFBhttps://t.co/UqHMclHUIc — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 23, 2024

Utah Football Bag Policy

Rice Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can find more on the policy here.

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11

Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19

Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

