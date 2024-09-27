On the Site:
Utah Football Vs. Arizona Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Sep 27, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the Baylor Bears.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. Arizona

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

RELATED: Takeaways From Kyle Whittingham’s Utah Vs Arizona Week Press Conference

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah vs. Arizona at RES

It’s a blackout! Wear your favorite dark Utah Football gear as the Wildcats come into Salt Lake City on Saturday.

The Utes will be wearing all-black for the Homecoming and Hall of Fame Game.

RELATED: Utah Football To Debut All Black Throwback Vs Arizona

Weather For Saturday

It will be a relatively warm gameday with temperatures in the 70s and mostly clear skies.

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Arizona Football

The Utah football game against Arizona will be televised on ESPN+. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. (MDT).

Streaming options include Fubo and Sling TV.

RELATED: How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Arizona Wildcats

Utah Football Bag Policy

Rice Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can find more on the policy here.

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11
  • Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19
  • Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26
  • Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9
  • Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16
  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

