TOOELE — Police found a fugitive armed with three swords hidden in his pants on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.

Chad Eugene Ginter, 51, was booked into the Tooele County Jail on felony charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the police affidavit.

A Tooele police officer reported finding Ginter on the sidewalk. The officer knew that Ginter had several warrants for his arrest and was a fugitive.

According to the affidavit, the officer arrested Ginter and found “three Katana style swords (that Ginter) had concealed in his pants … a glass pipe with burnt drug residue and a plastic tooter.”

While processing Ginter into the jail, he told officers that he ingested three fentanyl pills after seeing them.