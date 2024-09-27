Man side swipes officer’s car in stolen car during chase, police say

KEARNS — A man spotted in a stolen car attempted to flee from police and crashed into a bystander’s car before being arrested Thursday night.

Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department told KSL TV that officers found the suspect, Tyce Rasmussen, in a stolen car at a strip mall at 4700 S. 4000 West.

Hill said officers attempted to pin Rasmussen in the parking lot, but he side-swiped one of the patrol cars and escaped police. However, officers were able to spike his tires before he drove away.

Rasmussen crashed into a bystander’s car on 4800 West and fled on foot, according to Hill. Shortly after leaving the vehicle, officers were able to arrest Rasmussen in a nearby neighborhood.



Hill said Rasmussen was also wanted on several warrants. The Taylorsville Police Department, Unified Police Department, and Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office were involved in this arrest.