Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Hooper

HOOPER, Weber County — A man was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a car Friday morning.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a bicyclist in the area of 5100 West and 4000 South.



Deputies reported that a 62-year-old man traveling eastbound on his bike was stuck from behind by an SUV. The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the SUV driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that in vehicle-bicycle crashes, the cyclist is often the most vulnerable to injury,” the office said in a press release. “Motorists and cyclists are encouraged to follow the rules of the road and remain vigilant to help prevent these types of accidents.”