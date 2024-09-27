On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Hooper

Sep 27, 2024, 5:22 PM

Police lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

HOOPER, Weber County — A man was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a car Friday morning.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a bicyclist in the area of 5100 West and 4000 South.


Deputies reported that a 62-year-old man traveling eastbound on his bike was stuck from behind by an SUV. The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Police said the SUV driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

“The Weber County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that in vehicle-bicycle crashes, the cyclist is often the most vulnerable to injury,” the office said in a press release. “Motorists and cyclists are encouraged to follow the rules of the road and remain vigilant to help prevent these types of accidents.”

