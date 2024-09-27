On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Red cross, Calvary Baptist Church partner to fight hunger in Utah

Sep 27, 2024, 5:40 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist Church are teaming up to combat hunger.

On Friday, the Red Cross delivered around $4,000 worth of groceries and nonperishable items to the church’s food pantry.

“We’re a community-oriented church, and helping people in need is our calling for such a time as this,” Rev. Dr. Oscar Moses, the pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church, said.

“We were aware of a need here with their food pantry, and we wanted to support in any way we can because they do such great work for the community,” Jeremiah Lafranca, the executive director of the American Red Cross Salt Lake Chapter, said.

One in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity, and one in six Utah children face hunger.

“One of the biggest needs is things like meat and other different types of protein so people have those kind of nutritional needs met, and a lot of these food pantries don’t get that. So, we’re grateful that we’re able to help today and encourage the local community to get out and help your local food pantry,” Lafranca said.

The Red Cross of Utah also works with the Calvary Baptist Church to provide health-related education and hold blood drives to help those with diseases like sickle cell disease, which affects many African Americans.

“I believe that partnerships like this help us establish a network of people with different gifts and different resources that we can be better equipped to serve humanity,” Rev. Moses said.

The Calvary Baptist Church’s food pantry is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon, weather permitting. For more information, visit their website.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Red Cross, visit redcross.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The American Red Cross delivered around $4,000 worth of groceries to the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist ...

Emma Benson

Red cross, Calvary Baptist Church partner to fight hunger in Utah

The American Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist Church are teaming up to combat hunger.

5 seconds ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Hooper

A man was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a car Friday morning.

18 minutes ago

Taylorsville Police car responding to a scene....

Michael Houck

Man side swipes officer’s car in stolen car during chase, police say

A man spotted in a stolen car attempted to flee from police and crashed into a bystander's car before being arrested Thursday night.

41 minutes ago

The edge of a Japanese traditional sword plate....

Michael Houck

Man arrested with three ‘Katana styled swords’ and drugs, Tooele police say

Police found a fugitive armed with Katana styled swords hidden in his pants on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon. 

2 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Jacob Freeman

UHP warns of fake gold scam on Utah highways

Utah Highway Patrol warned Utahns about a potential scam involving fake gold taking place on highways.

2 hours ago

FILE (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Two hospitalized after fight turned into shooting

Two men have been hospitalized after a shooting took place Friday morning.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Red cross, Calvary Baptist Church partner to fight hunger in Utah