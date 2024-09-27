On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Task Force-1 deployed to Georgia to help with Hurricane Helene recovery

Sep 27, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — As Hurricane Helene ravages the southeast, Utah Task Force-1 has been deployed to Georgia to assist local agencies with rescue and recovery efforts.

“Our team is widely respected around the country, and they’re highly skilled in what they do,” said Captain Tony Barker with Unified Fire Authority. “They are our special forces, and when they get deployed, they’re equipped to handle most everything.”

The task force was notified around 8:00 a.m. to begin preparations for a possible activation. By midday, the order had come through, and 45 members of the team had dropped everything in their personal lives to answer the call for help.

“We’ve never been short for personnel that are willing to step up when that that call is sent,” Barker said.

Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states

The team headed to Georgia comprises highly trained rescuers from eight fire departments in Utah: Unified Fire Authority, Salt Lake City, Park City, West Jordan, South Jordan, Provo, West Valley City, and Ogden.

“They are they are sending out boats with these folks, they’re also sending out three K-9 teams,” Barker said. “The disciplines are far-reaching – trench collapse, building collapse, confined space rescue, recovery.”

Utah Task Force-1 has not been assigned to a specific area in Georgia, but once the team makes the 25–27-hour drive across the country, they will be assigned an area to work in. It’s also unknown how long the team will remain in Georgia; they’re activated for up to two weeks.

“Sometimes they get there, and they’ll work at their initial destination, sometimes they get relocated to areas of need,” Barker said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Eurasian milfoil is invasive to Bear Lake, and both Utah and Idaho are working to counteract the de...

Mike Anderson

As Eurasian milfoil invades Bear Lake, states and activists fight back

Eurasian milfoil is growing under the crystal blue water of Bear Lake, and Utah and Idaho are trying to stop it.

12 minutes ago

A sign for Utah Task Force-1 displayed on an emergency vehicle....

Shara Park

Utah Task Force-1 deployed to Georgia to help with Hurricane Helene recovery

As Hurricane Helene ravages the southeast, Utah Task Force-1 has been deployed to Georgia to assist local agencies.

58 minutes ago

The American Red Cross delivered around $4,000 worth of groceries to the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist ...

Emma Benson

Red cross, Calvary Baptist Church partner to fight hunger in Utah

The American Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist Church are teaming up to combat hunger.

1 hour ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Hooper

A man was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a car Friday morning.

1 hour ago

Taylorsville Police car responding to a scene....

Michael Houck

Man side swipes officer’s car in stolen car during chase, police say

A man spotted in a stolen car attempted to flee from police and crashed into a bystander's car before being arrested Thursday night.

2 hours ago

The edge of a Japanese traditional sword plate....

Michael Houck

Man arrested with three ‘Katana styled swords’ and drugs, Tooele police say

Police found a fugitive armed with Katana styled swords hidden in his pants on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Task Force-1 deployed to Georgia to help with Hurricane Helene recovery