On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

AI software allegedly used to inflate rent nationwide could be affecting Utah market

Sep 27, 2024, 6:57 PM | Updated: 7:13 pm

Darby Sparks's Profile Picture

BY DARBY SPARKS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — About half of Americans are considered rent burdened, or paying over thirty-percent of their paychecks on rent.

Those numbers stay about the same for Utahns, who have seen a pocket-pinching 36 percent increase in rent prices since 2020.

Now, it’s being discovered that Artificial Intelligence could play a part.

The Department of Justice is accusing RealPage, a real estate software company, of inflating rent nationwide through encouraging artificial price hikes.

The popular tech company offers property management services tools for their business, including data analytics for strategizing purposes like making price decisions.

“You’re seeing these algorithms drive prices in all sorts of different directions,” said Nate Blouin, Utah State Senator and affordable housing advocate.

RealPage’s pricing algorithm suggests rent prices to landlords based off aggregate data of other competitors in the market.

An FTC-backed bill was introduced in the US Senate in January to ban price collusion on rental software, claiming the company and another software company have contributed to inflation of rental pricing across major US markets.

Now, RealPage is being accused by the DOJ and the attorneys general of 8 states of being used for price-fixing in a federal lawsuit filed in August.

Despite being used by many rental companies in the state, Utah wasn’t involved with the litigation.

“I wish Utah had signed onto that,” Blouin said.

He says the collusion over price hikes is something that companies must be held accountable for.

“It definitely gives competitive advantages, if they’re bigger companies that can adjust prices and really work on maximizing profit,” Blouin said.

Steve Waldrip, the Senior Advisor to the Governor over housing strategy and innovation, says algorithmic pricing is definitely happening in our Utah rental markets. According to Zillow, rent has increased by 36 percent in Utah since 2020.

While the market is trickling downwards, there isn’t much of an option with rates, alluding to a plausible widespread use of price aggregating software and collusion to adjust rates accordingly.

When asked if fixed rental collusion could be raising prices in Utah, Waldron responded, “it might have an impact on it.”

While algorithms are used for everything, Waldron says the idea that it could be used to collaborate artificial inflation is definitely something of concern to Utah’s market, if found to exist.

“We have to take a really hard look at that and make sure that we’re not allowing bad economic behavior to go on,” Waldrip said.

Both Senator Blouin and Advisor Waldrip say this is one issue out of a larger housing affordability concern that legislatures are analyzing for the next session.

“There’s so many different pieces of this to address,” Blouin said, “whether it’s the costs, or whether it’s tenants’ rights.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Unaffordable Utah

Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, speaks with reporters about an antitrust lawsuit against ...

Darby Sparks

AI software allegedly used to inflate rent nationwide could be affecting Utah market

About half of Americans are considered rent burdened, or paying over thirty-percent of their paychecks on rent.

16 minutes ago

A sign directing Utah County residents to the budget open house meeting on Sept. 26, 2024...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah County leaders pitch 48% tax hike to residents at open house

Utah County wants to raise taxes by 48%, and leaders are trying to show taxpayers exactly where that money would go.

21 hours ago

Lenders in Utah and across the country are seeing an uptick in people looking for mortgages. (KSL T...

Daniel Woodruff

Mortgage lenders see uptick in refinance, new purchase activity with lower rates

Lenders in Utah and across the country are seeing an uptick in people looking for mortgages.

2 days ago

A row of Farmington houses as residents begin to consider different ways to increase homeownership....

Daniel Woodruff

Utah city tries ‘out-of-the-box’ approach to address housing crisis

Amid all the talk about housing affordability and the need to increase supply, one city in northern Utah is trying a different way to make a dent in the problem.

8 days ago

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and dir...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

New Utah report links housing affordability to negative health outcomes

A new report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute links housing affordability to indirect and direct health impacts for Utahns.

20 days ago

On Utah's Capitol Hill, lawmakers say they're trying to help first-time homeowners by pushing a num...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Locked in’: Nearly 3 out of 4 Utah homeowners have mortgage rate below 4%

A significant number of homeowners are sitting on mortgage rates much lower than what is available today.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

AI software allegedly used to inflate rent nationwide could be affecting Utah market