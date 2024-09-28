Baylor Unveils New Uniform Combination For BYU Game

On the Site:
Sep 27, 2024, 8:59 PM

WACO, Texas — BYU football will face a Baylor Bears team wearing a new uniform combination on Saturday morning.

The Bears announced they would wear gold uniforms and gold pants. That was as expected since the Bears have been marketing the matchup as a “Go Gold” home game.

However, the twist that makes it a first-time uniform combination is that Baylor will wear its green helmet with the gold uniform and pants.

Baylor wore the green helmet against BYU in the last meeting between the two programs in 2022. Instead of yellow uniforms and pants, they wore road whites and green pants in that double-overtime BYU win.

No. 22 BYU will wear an all-white uniform with royal blue stripes and numbers on Saturday morning.

BYU’s last visit to Waco in 2021, they wore a navy blue helmet with a Sailor Coug decal on the back, a white uniform, and navy blue pants.

No. 22 BYU at Baylor

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MDT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (Extended pregame begins at 7 a.m.)

BYU football uniform combinations for the remainder of the 2024 season

Before the 2024 season, BYU unveiled all 12 uniform combinations they will wear.

at Baylor – September 28

Uniform combination: All-white jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes. A white helmet with a royal blue facemask.

Arizona – October 12

Uniform combination: Traditional royal blue jersey with white pants, white helmet and royal blue facemask.

Oklahoma State – October 18

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with a white facemask.

at UCF – October 26

Uniform combination: White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask.

at Utah – November 9

Uniform combination: All-Royal

Kansas – November 16

Uniform combination: Royal blue jersey, white pants, royal blue helmet with a white facemask.

at Arizona State – November 23

Uniform combination: Royal blue helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, and royal blue pants.

Houston – November 30

Uniform combination: Navy blue helmet with navy facemask, navy blue jersey, and white pants.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

