Roy Royals Running Game Powers Past Woods Cross Wildcats

Sep 27, 2024, 9:26 PM

gnl woods cross @ roy

ROY, Utah – Woods Cross battled but came up short against the undefeated Roy Royals in a 33-14 Weber County rumble.

Woods Cross tangled with the Royals in the Game Night Live Game of the Week on Friday, September 27.

RELATED: Davis Darts Best Weber Warriors In Region 1 Opener

First Quarter

The Royals took the opening possession and marched into the red zone on a long pass play. Shortly after, senior RB Logan Cella rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown. Roy missed the extra point.

While Woods Cross’s offensive sledding was difficult, Roy focused on the deep pass in its first four possessions. Despite several long throws, both teams struggled offensively in the opening period.

Second Quarter

Roy’s second TD came on a nine-yard Robert Young rush. With the extra point, Roy led 13-0.

The Wildcats responded with a long touchdown pass from junior QB Jesse Simmons to a wide-open Krew Fornelius. The senior running back reeled in the catch and sprinted untouched into the end zone to cut the deficit to 13-7.

The Royals answered with a long scoring drive. QB Dru Gardner rolled out to his right before whipping a one-yard TD pass to Isaiah Morris in the back of the end zone. Roy led 20-7 following the extra point.

Third Quarter

Woods Cross opened the second half with a long touchdown to keep the game close. The second receiving touchdown from Fornelius made it 20-14 with 4:34 left in the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Logan Cella’s second TD ended a long Roy drive that ate up several minutes of the clock. The Royals led 26-14 after a failed two-point conversion.

Roy iced the game with a late pick-six that was returned more than 100 yards for a touchdown.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live travels to Utah County on Friday, October, as the Skyridge Falcons take on the Lone Peak Knights. Kickoff for the Region 3 battle is at 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball here.

Find KSL Sports Game Night Live coverage here.

Roy Royals Running Game Powers Past Woods Cross Wildcats