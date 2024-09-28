Week 7: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 25 Crimson Cliffs Mustangs squeaked out a three-point road win, 24-21, over the No. 21 Stansbury Stallions in the only ranked matchup in week seven of 4A High School Football.

The Mustangs led 14-7 at the halftime break. Stansbury answered with a 7-0 third quarter to tie the game going into the fourth.

The Stallions struck first in the final quarter with a 27-yard connection from Coleman Dearden to Noah Syphus to take their first lead of the game. Later in the quarter, Crimson Cliffs forced a safety and followed that up with a TD and two-point conversion to go up by three.

Week 7 Recap For 4A Utah High School Football

Region 8

Uintah Utes 18 @ Salem Hills Skyhawks 15

The Uintah Utes prevailed over the Salem Hills Skyhawks in a tight week seven contest. However, the score makes the game seem slightly more competitive than it was. The Utes led 18-7 with three minutes left. The Skyhawks led a late drive that ended in a Jedi Nelson rushing touchdown. Uintah’s Dace O’Bagy had two touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air.

Timpanogos Timberwolves 34 @ Mountain View Bruins 24

The Timpanogos Timberwolves improved to 5-2 on the season behind a 21-point second quarter. The Mountain View Bruins outscored Timpanogos in two quarters but couldn’t keep up after losing the second by 18 points. Timpanogos QB Andrew Hillstead threw five touchdowns to four different receivers in the win on Friday.

Payson Lions 20 @ Provo Bulldogs 47

Just like in the Timpanogos/Mountain View game, the Provo Bulldogs defeated the Payson Lions behind a dominant second-quarter performance. The Bulldogs outscored the Lions 33-7 in the second. Provo’s Bryant Larsen had two pick-sixes in the quarter. Two other Bulldogs, Oliver MacKay and Griffin DeMartini, had two touchdowns on the night.

Region 9

Hurricane Tigers 35 @ Snow Canyon Warriors 7

A consistent attack led the Hurricane Tigers to a convincing week-seven win over the Snow Canyon Warriors. The Tigers scored one touchdown in every quarter and capped it of with two in the fourth. Four different players found the end zone for Hurricane. WR Austyn McRoberts hauled in two TD catches and Kulani Matsuoka had a 63-yard pick-six in the final quarter.

Cedar Reds 27 @ Pine View Panthers 31

Going into the fourth quarter, the Cedar Reds and Pine View Panthers were all knotted up at 21 a piece. The difference ended up being special teams down the stretch. The four points that Pine View won by came from a field goal and an extra point. Cedar’s Caleb Paule had three rushing touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers picked up their fourth win of the season.

Desert Hills Thunder 49 @ Dixie Flyers 0

The outcome was never really in doubt for the Desert Hills Thunder as they continued to run in touchdowns and stonewall the Dixie Flyers. Five of the Thunder’s seven touchdowns came on the ground. Tytan Mason ran in three and Isaac Andresen had the other two. In the first quarter, Cyrus Polu intercepted the Dixie quarterback and returned it 35 yards for six.

Region 10

Murray Spartans 45 @ Hillcrest Huskies 7

Early in the game, it looked like the Hillcrest Huskies might pick up their first win of the season as they led Murray Spartans 7-3. However, in each of the final three quarters, Murray scored two touchdowns while clamping the Huskies. Spartans RB Sam Pehrson ran in an impressive five touchdowns in the week seven contest.

Cottonwood Colts 0 @ No. 24 Park City Miners 63

The Park City Miners improved to 6-1 while keeping the Cottonwood Colts winless in a shutout win on Friday. Almost all of the action came in the first half with the Miners pouring in 28 points in both the first and second quarters. Luke Diamond and Nikolas Morgan both had defensive touchdowns for Park City while Ethan Cunningham added a hat trick of rushing TDs.

Tooele Buffaloes 42 @ Jordan Beetdiggers 7

Dominant rushing performances were a theme in 4A during week seven and Tooele’s Vaughn Gritzmacher continued that trend against the Jordan Beetdiggers. The senior had three rushing touchdowns, including one from 79 yards, and added a two-point conversion in the second quarter. The Buffaloes hopped above .500 with the road win in Jordan.

Region 11

No. 23 Green Canyon Wolves 14 @ Mountain Crest Mustangs 28

The Mountain Crest Mustangs had the home-field advantage in week seven and it showed as they beat the Green Canyon Wolves with relative ease. The Mustangs scored 21 of their 28 points in the opening quarter. Their fourth TD came in the second quarter and it was all defense from there. The Wolves had a fourth-quarter surge which saw 14 points in less than four minutes but the run was too little, too late for Green Canyon.

Logan Grizzlies 0 @ No. 9 Ridgeline Riverhawks 68

The Ridgeline Riverhawks flexed their muscles in an impressive 68-point shutout win over the Logan Grizzlies in week seven. The Hawks scored 55 points in the first half, went scoreless in the third quarter, and then added two more touchdowns in the fourth for good measure. Six different Ridgeline players found the end zone against the Grizzlies.

GAME SEVEN

September 27 | 7 PM

Sky View Bobcats 20 @ Bear River Bears 14

The Sky View Bobcats struck first against the Bear River Bears which ended up being foreshadowing for the result in this Region 11 matchup. The Bears went on to score 14 unanswered in the second quarter and held onto their 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter. However, the Bobcats gave them a taste of their own medicine with two unanswered TDs in the fourth to secure the win.

Non-Region

No. 14 Spanish Fork Dons 49 @ West Field Longhorns 20

Early on, this game had all the signs of a shootout but the Spanish Fork Dons ended up pulling away to secure their sixth win of the season over the West Field Longhorns. Dons RB Kaden Vest ran in three touchdowns and had one more through the air. Both West Field’s Caymen Kap and Spanish Fork’s Brock Jacobson had a return touchdown in the week seven matchup.

