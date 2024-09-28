On the Site:
Week 7: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

Sep 28, 2024, 12:42 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a battle of heavyweights in Orem as the Tigers took on the Golden Eagles, where the Tigers came out on top 30-28.

Despite trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Orem Tigers erupted in the third quarter, going off for 23 points. The spurt was just enough to keep the game out of reach for Maple Mountain, even with a late touchdown from the Golden Eagles.

Orem started their third-quarter frenzy with a safety and then stacked three Tayden Ka’awa touchdown passes on top, two of them to Kaue Akana. Tayden Ka’awa threw four total TDs in the game.

The Tigers head to Cedar Valley next Friday night.

Week 7 Recap For 5A Utah High School Football

Region 4

Hunter Wolverines 2 @ West Jordan Jaguars 19 (Thurs.)

All that the Hunter Wolverines were able to muster was a safety in the first quarter. After forfeiting the two points, West Jordan went on to score 19 unanswered points, to end up winning by three scores. Aaron Hunt kicked two field goals, one from 29 yards and the other from 38 yards. Tyson Demke also connected with Nia Ioapo on a 65-yard touchdown pass. Giovonni Polanco also punched in a 7-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars their 19 points. West Jordan will look to make it three consecutive wins as they travel to Cyprus next Friday.

Cyprus Pirates 20 @ Taylorsville Warriors 27

It was a scoreless first quarter that ended up being the Cyprus Pirates’ downfall, as they fell by only a touchdown to the Taylorsville Warriors. It was a 3-yard Cole Kramer touchdown run and a safety in the first frame that gave the Warriors a push. Cyprus answered with touchdowns from Naisa Malohi and Britton Jepsen, with a Taylorsville field goal mixed in. Then it was two more Cole Kramer touchdowns in the third quarter that put this game out of reach for the Pirates despite a touchdown of their own in the fourth quarter. The Warriors will head to Granger next Friday.

Granger Lancers 61 @ Kearns Cougars 0

It was 48 minutes of domination for the Granger Lancers as they put 61 points on Kearns while also shutting them out. The Lancers delivered the knockout punch early with 28 points in the first quarter and 26 points in the second quarter, leaving only one more touchdown to be scored in the second half. Every single offensive score for the Lancers came on the ground. Four difference Granger rushers had touchdowns, with Ezekiel Kasitaki owning two of them. Ezekiel Kasitaki also added a defense score with a 32-yard pick-six, getting it done on both sides of the ball. The Lancers will take on Taylorsville at home next week.

Region 5

Bonneville Lakers 29 @ No. 20 Northridge Knights 21

The Bonneville Lakers pull off the upset in a close one, defeating the Northridge Knights by only a single score. Bonneville took a 9-0 lead into halftime. The only first-half scores came from a Cole Lueders touchdown pass to Isaac Mansaray and a 30-yard field goal from Ashton Nicholls. Special teams stepped up once again for the Lakers as Isaac Mansaray went for his second touchdown of the night with an 85-yard kickoff return, giving Bonneville a 16-0 lead. Northridge scored three touchdowns in the second half to make it interesting, but Isaac Mansaray found the endzone two more times, a 5-yard reception and a 50-yard run, scoring more points than Northridge on his own. The Lakers will take on Clearfield at home next Friday.

No. 12 Bountiful Redhawks 41 @ Clearfield Falcons 0

The Bountiful Redhawks put the pedal to the metal early, scoring 21 points in the first quarter, putting this game away almost immediately on their way to a 41-0 shutout win over Clearfield. Three different Redhawk backs found the endzone and Emerson Geilman also tossed two TD passes to two different receivers. The play of the night was a 43-yard touchdown run from Siaki Fekitoa. Bountiful will look to continue their hot streak against Box Elder at home next Friday.

Viewmont Vikings 49 @ Box Elder Bees 21

The Box Elder Bees stood almost no chance after they allowed 42 points in the first half, making for a 36-point deficit at the break. Viewmont was able to put this game in cruise control on their way to a 49-21 victory. Titan Longson flashed his arm, slinging six touchdown passes. He found both Kingston Mickens and Drez Jensen twice, the game’s longest coming on a Titan to Drez 63-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings take on Roy at home next Friday.

Region 6

No. 11 Brighton Bengals 31 @ East Leopards 17

A back-and-forth battle between the Brighton Bengals and the East Leopards in the first half turned into a runaway victory for Brighton thanks to their defense keeping West scoreless in the second half. East took a 17-10 lead into the halftime break, but three unanswered touchdown runs from the Bengals in the second half were too much to overcome. Mason Haertel carried the burden, scoring three rushing touchdowns, all big boy runs from inside the five-yard line. Thomas Sorenson also put his name on the state sheet with a 22-yard field goal. Brighton will look to continue their great season, welcoming Alta next Friday.

Skyline Eagles 7 @ No. 16 West Panthers 56

A huge four-touchdown second quarter powered the West Panthers to a dominant 56-7 win over the Skyline Eagles. The West defense was able to hold strong despite allowing an early touchdown, not allowing the Eagles to score after the first quarter. The Panthers only scored two touchdowns in the second half, only adding to their already formidable lead. The West Panthers will take on Highland at home next week.

No. 17 Olympus Titans 30 @ No. 22 Alta Hawks 10

A consistent attack, stretched across all three quarters allowed the Olympus Titans to build a lead that the Alta Hawks were not able to overcome, securing a 30-10 victory for Olympus. Alta opened the scoring with a 38-yard Jake McAllister field goal, but Olympus punched back with 24 unanswered points. Max Rice threw two touchdown passes, including a 70-yard connection with Caden Lloyd. Nate Heugly had two rushing touchdowns, both on the doorstep of the end zone. The Titans aim to win four in a row, traveling to Highland after a bye week.

Region 7

Wasatch Wasps 6 @ Springville Red Devils 20

Springville built a 20-0 lead before Wasatch scored their first points. Easton Leavitt threw two touchdown passes to Reid Deede and Jack Pickering. Kicker Jonathon Zafra was also an important factor, hitting two field goals from 25 yards and 27 yards out. The Red Devil defense stood strong for three quarters before giving up a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Springville will head to Maple Mountain next week.

