Week 7: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a hard-fought battle between top-ten teams, but the Skyridge Falcons were able to claw their way to a 20-16 victory over Lehi, handing the Pioneers their first loss of the season.

Skyridge’s Zaeden Selu opened the scoring, punching it in from one yard out. Then, a 40-yard field goal from Gavin Fenn and a 3-yard touchdown run from Jett Niu gave the Pioneers a 10-7 lead. Skyridge got the ball back with just over a minute remaining in the half but were able to get into range for Blake Hester to hit a 38-yard field goal, tying the game at 10 at halftime.

The only score in the third quarter was another Blake Hester field goal from 20 yards out, giving the Falcons a three-point lead. Kaneal Sweetwyne then extended the Skyridge lead with a 17-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes remaining in the game. Jett Niu was about to punch in another touchdown, but Lehi ultimately ran out of time in this back-and-forth battle.

Skyridge will have their hands full next week as they look to knock off Lone Peak.

Week 7 Recap For 6A Utah High School Football

Region 1

No. 7 Davis Darts 10 @ Fremont Silverwolves 19

The Fremont Silverwolves hand the Davis Darts only their second loss of the season in an upset victory. Each team scored a touchdown in the first half, both passes from Manase Tuatagaloa and Tradon Bessinger, however, Fremont would miss the extra point, giving the Darts a one-point halftime lead. In the second half, Manase Tuatagaloa scored both touchdowns for the Silverwolves, a 16-yard touchdown pass to Zach Masters for the pair’s second TD connection of the night, and a 4-yard run. Finn Garff made a 36-yard field goal for Davis, but it wasn’t enough to keep up. Fremont looks to continue their massive winning streak with a sixth in a row against Syracuse next week.

Layton Lancers 17 @ Farmington Phoenix 24

Three touchdowns and a field goal were enough for Farmington to escape with a victory, despite a respectable comeback attempt from Layton late. Carter Hughes opened the scoring for Layton with a 25-yard interception return to the house, giving the Lancers the early 7-0 lead. However, despite the rocky start, the Phoenix fired of 24 unanswered points, stunning Layton and owning a three-score lead with only a quarter and a half remaining in the game. One of the Phoenix touchdowns came on a blocked Layton field goal attempt that was scooped up by Kava Fiefia and taken to the house. The Lancers scored ten points in the fourth quarter, but Farmington was able to bend and not break, wrapping up their second victory of the year. Farmington heads to Weber next Friday.

Syracuse Titans 27 @ No. 15 Weber Warriors 45

Weber struck early, snuffing out any possibility for Syracuse, despite 27 points from the Titans. The Warriors lead 24-7 at halftime thanks to a couple of long bombs from Crew Cacciacarne to Ian Elmore. One was a 60-yard touchdown pass and the other a 77-yarder. Dyson Parker also added a 52-yard touchdown run and Alex Johnson a 25-yard field goal. Nearly all of Syacuse’s scoring came from Ryker Van Komen, who had three rushing touchdowns. In the second half, Crew Cacciacarne and Ian Elmore connected once again from 30 yards out, giving Ian three TDs on the night. The Warriors will welcome the Farmington Phoenix next Friday.

Region 2

Riverton Silverwolves 21 @ No. 3 Corner Canyon Chargers 49

The Corner Canyon Chargers employed a consistent attack, scoring their 49 points in the first three quarters. Weston Briggs and Zion Finau each had two touchdown carries, with the single passing touchdown coming in the first corner, a 32-yard connection between Bronson Evans and Kai Meza. For Riverton, Seth Glover made a 35 and 46-yard field goal to go along with the Silverwolves’ two touchdowns, but it was not enough to keep up with nationally-ranked Corner Canyon. The Chargers will look to continue their roll against Copper Hills next Friday night.

Mountain Ridge Sentinels 63 @ Copper Hills Grizzlies 21

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels scored 21 points in a quarter twice, on their way to a 42-point margin of victory in a blowout against the Copper Hills Grizzlies. The game was tied at 21 before Mountain Ridge closed out the game with six unanswered touchdown drives, the first of the six coming with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter. Zach Ofisa had three rushing touchdowns, Wyatt Bingham had three passing touchdowns, and Kohen Cunningham had two receiving touchdowns in an absolute domination of the Grizzlies. Mountain Ridge will play their neighbors the Herriman Mustangs next Friday.

Herriman Mustangs 0 @ Bingham Miners 21

The Bingham Miners exploded in the fourth quarter, giving their defense the cushion it needed to finish the shutout of the Herriman Miners. Bingham only scored six points in the first half, coming from a Filisi Filipe touchdown run with a failed extra point. The two defenses then battled until the beginning of the fourth quarter when a 28-yard Tyson Dunn touchdown pass to John Kulimushi with a 2-point conversion gave the Miners a two-touchdown lead. The game was then put away when an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown by Charger Doty put Bingham up three scores. The Miners will seek a third consecutive win as they play at Riverton next week.

Region 3

No. 1 Lone Peak Knights 49 @ No. 18 American Fork Cavemen 28

The Lone Peak Knights caught fire in the second quarter, scoring 35 points in the frame, giving them the breathing room they needed to blowout the Skyridge Falcons 49-28. Sean Tahi scored four touchdowns in the game, three of them coming in the second quarter. He split his duties evenly with two rushing and two receiving touchdowns. His longest-scoring run was 11 yards, and his longest-scoring reception was 39 yards. Kepa Niumeitolu also had himself a night, tossing five touchdown passes, his longest being a 48-yard pass to Kepa Niumeitolu late in the fourth quarter to put the cherry on top of the victory for the Knights. Lone Peak will attempt to continue its dominant season against Skyridge next Friday.

Pleasant Grove Vikings 20 @ Westlake Thunder 31

Pleasant Grove made a charge late, but it was Westlake’s consistency that ended up giving them the upper hand in a 31-20 victory to secure their second win of 2024. Westlake put the ball on the ground, grinding their way to their four touchdowns. Dreyson Afuvai carried it into the end zone three times, with Traycen Xoumphonphackdy adding a rushing touchdown of his own. Lorenzo Augusto also knocked a 23-yard field goal through the uprights to add to the Thunder’s cushion. Pleasant Grove scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. Westlake has a tough one next week, taking on rival Lehi.

