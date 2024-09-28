No. 22 BYU vs. Baylor: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Waco

WACO, Texas – No. 22 BYU takes on the Baylor Bears on Saturday morning in Big 12 action.

BYU enters the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record, 1-0 in Big 12 play. Baylor comes into the game with a 2-2 record and is 0-1 in the league.

BYU is looking for its first-ever Big 12 road win, while Baylor looks to maintain its perfect mark all-time against BYU in Waco. The Bears are 2-0 against BYU in Waco.

Jake Retzlaff leads the BYU offense from the QB position. Retzlaff has passed for 990 yards through the first four games and is BYU’s leading rusher with 103 rushing yards.

Baylor’s starting quarterback for the past two weeks has been Sawyer Robertson due to an injury with Dequan Finn. We will see if that continues in today’s matchup.

BYU vs. Baylor

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MDT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

