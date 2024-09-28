On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 22 BYU vs. Baylor: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Waco

Sep 28, 2024, 6:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WACO, Texas – No. 22 BYU takes on the Baylor Bears on Saturday morning in Big 12 action.

BYU enters the matchup with a perfect 4-0 record, 1-0 in Big 12 play. Baylor comes into the game with a 2-2 record and is 0-1 in the league.

BYU is looking for its first-ever Big 12 road win, while Baylor looks to maintain its perfect mark all-time against BYU in Waco. The Bears are 2-0 against BYU in Waco.

Jake Retzlaff leads the BYU offense from the QB position. Retzlaff has passed for 990 yards through the first four games and is BYU’s leading rusher with 103 rushing yards.

Baylor’s starting quarterback for the past two weeks has been Sawyer Robertson due to an injury with Dequan Finn. We will see if that continues in today’s matchup.

KSL Sports is on location from inside McLane Stadium and will have updates throughout the day. Keep checking back here for more.

BYU vs. Baylor

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MDT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

BYU/Baylor Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 BYU vs. Baylor: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Waco

It's game day! BYU is looking for its first Big 12 road win.

42 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Head To Texas To Face Austin FC As Playoffs Aproach

After a rollercoaster ride to a draw versus the Portland Timbers last Saturday, Real Salt Lake was able to walk out of America First Field having clinched a spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, earning RSL their fourth appearance in the four years under Pablo Mastroeni. Entering Saturday's fixture with Austin FC, Real Salt Lake looks to learn from and fix mistakes made versus Portland and build momentum in the last four games of the regular season.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 7: 6A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 6A classification from the seventh week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 7: 5A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 5A classification from the seventh week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Week 7: 4A Utah High School Football Recap

All of the results in the 4A classification from the seventh week of the 2024 high school football season from KSL Sports.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Mistakes, Penalties Lead To First Utah Hockey Club Preseason Loss Against Vegas

Despite a heavily competitive first two periods of play between the Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights, mistakes and penalties stacked up for Utah late and the Golden Knights veterans took advantage enroute to a 5-2 loss for the Hockey Club.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

No. 22 BYU vs. Baylor: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Waco