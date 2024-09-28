Free admission to national parks Saturday, record heat expected

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday is National Public Lands Day, which means all national parks, in Utah or around the country, will not charge an entry fee.

However, some parks could be dealing with near-record or record-breaking heat as people try to take advantage of the promotion.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex DeSmet told KSL NewsRadio Zion National Park could break 100 degrees this weekend, while KSL meteorologists are forecasting highs in the mid-90s around Moab, near the entrances to Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

Meteorologists expect Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon National Parks to be slightly more comfortable with highs in the 80’s.

DeSmet said we normally see these types of temperatures around late August.

Preparation and safety

“People have been getting used to (temperatures) maybe being a little bit cooler … but, it’s going to be pretty warm (Saturday),” said Amanda Rowland, a spokesperson for Zion National Park. “We want folks to be ready.”

Rowland told KSL NewsRadio they want people to be prepared for the heat. She and other officials urged people heading to the parks to:

Bring plenty of water, even more than you think you need.

Bring salty snacks and electrolytes.

Bring clothes for both warm and cold weather, since nighttime temperatures are expected to be on the cool side.

Take breaks.

Avoid strenuous activities at the hottest times of the day.

Wear sunblock and or clothing that can protect you from the sun.

Know the limits of everyone in your group.

Be willing to change plans so you and your group are safe and healthy.