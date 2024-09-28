Woman arrested after identity fraud, trying to get loan

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in jail after allegedly committing identity fraud, then using the other woman’s identity to try to get a loan at Mountain America Credit Union.

Police said that Mackenzie Hacker used a counterfeit ID with another woman’s name and photo to open an account with the credit union. She then tried to take out a loan in her name, but the branch denied that loan.

Mountain America contacted police, who identified Hacker based on photos from security cameras. She doesn’t have any connections to Utah, and is homeless living in California, police said.

“Hacker knowingly went into the bank pretending to be the victim. Hacker admitted to being involved in a fraud organization that has traveled throughout Utah. Hacker has no ties to Utah and is a flight risk as she has connections to fraudulent identifications,” police said in a probable cause statement.

Hacker is charged with identity fraud and communications fraud, both felonies.