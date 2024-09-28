Provo man arrested with storage unit full of stolen e-bikes

PROVO — Provo police officers were searching for two stolen e-bikes, but they stumbled upon a whole lot more.

When police searched Jordan Olsen’s Provo storage unit, they found it to be “full of electric bicycles, scooters and other property,” police said in a probable cause statement. Much of that property was stolen.

Police found the two bikes they were originally looking for, both valued at $2,200. They were also able to solve at least two existing stolen e-bike cases from the Provo area, those being worth $750 and $1,500.

Also among the stolen items was a set of golf clubs, worth over $400, that had been stolen near the BYU campus earlier this month. Olsen’s vehicle had been spotted at that crime scene, police said.

It’s not immediately clear how much more stolen property there was in the storage unit. Just what police have announced so far totals over $8,000.

Olsen faces six charges related to these thefts, including four felony counts.