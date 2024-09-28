Police: Man attempts to break into home, mother and three children inside

KAYSVILLE — A man was arrested after police said he attempted to break into a home while a mother and her three children were inside.

Christopher Alexandro Villarreal-Valero, 26, was reportedly outside a Kaysville residence on Sept. 18, wearing a black hoodie, gloves, and holding a bat.

According to the affidavit, the family had reported seeing the man going through boxes in their garage, and attempting to get in their home. The mother and her three children were inside the home.

At approximately 7:25 a.m., Jacob Gobles with the Kaysville Police Department arrived at the house and saw Villarreal-Valero.

Gobles said he gave verbal commands, and stated Villarreal-Valero “only speaks Spanish, and was having a hard time following (my) verbal commands.”

Villarreal-Valero told a Spanish-speaking officer with the Farmington Police Department that he “thought the house was abandoned,” and was trying to come inside to get water. The affidavit states that he told police he found the door was locked, and that’s when he noticed police arrive.

He reportedly told police he got the baseball bat from the backyard of the residence to use as self-defense.

The affidavit states that police went through his belongings which were located at the neighboring residence. There, Gobles said they found some miscellaneous items in his belongings, but nothing reported as stolen.

According to the affidavit, Villarreal-Valero told police his name was Victor Clemente. Police said after he was arrested, authorities with the Davis County Jail told them Villarreal-Valero gave them a false name and address.

Villarreal-Valero is facing charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and providing a peace officer with false personal information.