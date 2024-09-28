Former Ute Tyler Huntley Expected To Make Monday Night Start For Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Florida – Less than two weeks after being plucked off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, Tyler Huntley is expected to start under center when the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Miami hosts the Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, September 30.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Saturday, September 28, that Huntley would start with Tim Boyle as the backup. Last week’s starter, Skylar Thompson, is inactive.

#Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel tells reporters that Tyler “Snoop” Huntley will start at QB vs. the #Titans, while Tim Boyle will be his backup. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2024

Huntley signed with the Dolphins on September 17 after franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

The Dolphins are 1-2 this season.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016 to 2019.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent most of his time in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson’s backup but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

Tyreek Hill said he feels Tyler “Snoop” Huntley can make every throw and is special with his legs. https://t.co/0uM6kEuqKt pic.twitter.com/kFmtPFObfj — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 26, 2024

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named an alternate to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason.

