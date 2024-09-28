Former Ute Tyler Huntley Expected To Make Monday Night Start For Miami Dolphins

On the Site:
Sep 28, 2024, 9:42 AM

MIAMI, Florida – Less than two weeks after being plucked off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, Tyler Huntley is expected to start under center when the Miami Dolphins host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Miami hosts the Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, September 30.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Saturday, September 28, that Huntley would start with Tim Boyle as the backup. Last week’s starter, Skylar Thompson, is inactive.

Huntley signed with the Dolphins on September 17 after franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

The Dolphins are 1-2 this season.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016 to 2019.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent most of his time in Baltimore as Lamar Jackson’s backup but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named an alternate to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason.

Follow Locals In The NFL With KSL Sports

For over five years, KSL Sports has covered all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you updated on how the locals perform on the highest stage.

Check out our Locals In The NFL coverage, from highlights to trades and other breaking news here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

