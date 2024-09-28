OGDEN — 13 people have been arrested in connection with a drug smuggling scheme that got Suboxone into Weber County Jail.

In April, the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force began investigating reports of the drug, which is used to treat opioid dependence, being smuggled into the jail. Agents looked into recorded phone calls between several inmates and people outside the jail.

“Agents learned that Isak Archuleta was managing, directing, and controlling several other inmates and other persons . . . otherwise involved in the coordinated and ongoing smuggling and distribution of controlled substances into the Weber County Jail,” the Weber County Attorney’s Office said in a probable cause statement.

He was controlling the operation from inside the jail, police allege, while his wife, Antonia Archuleta, took care of business on the outside. While the phone conversations used coded language, it appears that Antonia Archuleta took orders for drugs over the phone, asking “the inmate if he wants the music. The inmate said he wants it and Antonia said she will let him know to send it,” the document said.

Investigators said the Archuletas and other inmates would then profit off the drug distribution using platforms like Venmo and CashApp.

At one point during the investigation, agents followed Antonia Archuleta to the Weber County Fairgrounds, where she allegedly dropped off Suboxone. Investigators believe those drugs were intended to make it into the Weber County Jail for Isak Archuleta and other inmates to distribute.

Both Archuletas are charged with 11 felony counts of drug distribution and one felony count of money laundering. Charles Keller, who was recorded talking to Antonia Archuleta multiple times, received five felony counts. Ten more people involved in the scheme have also been charged with felonies.