BYU Football Pounces On Baylor With Two Early Touchdowns

WACO, Texas— BYU looked like a team that carried all of its momentum from a huge win upset against Kansas State into this week’s matchup with Baylor. After the offense looked great on a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game, the Cougar defense forced an interception that put the Bears in an early hole.

Miles Davis understood the assignment 😎 @BYUfootball TOUCHDOWN pic.twitter.com/28EXB76MlD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

Jake Retzlaff looked sharp on the first drive of the game. The Cougars redshirt junior QB was a perfect 4-of-4 for 69 yards on the drive. Darius Lassiter caught two balls for 37 yards before Miles Davis reeled in a 26-yard TD reception.

After taking the 7-0 lead, a tipped pass on Baylor’s first play from scrimmage led to a Blake Mangelson interception.

Score and MORE! @BYUfootball takes the ball right back! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s6KXj9GnxI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

Retzlaff and the Cougar O returned to the attack in the red zone. Enoch Nawahine and Pokaiaua Haunga each received a carry, putting BYU at the goal line.

On 2nd-&-2, Chase Roberts plowed into the end zone for the Cougar’s first rushing score of the day.

BYU controlled the ball for just 6:20 while taking a two-touchdown lead as they looked for the program’s first-ever Big 12 road win.

How to Watch BYU football @ Baylor Bears

Television

Fox Sports 1

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FS1 App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Baylor recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (4-0, 1-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

