On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive $200 billion club, closes in on third-richest person in world

Sep 28, 2024, 10:57 AM

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event at the company...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 25, 2024. (Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

(Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ROBERT ILICH, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Watch your back Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Mark Zuckerberg is gaining on you.

Recent figures from Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index show Zuckerberg has grown his personal fortune by a whopping $73.4 billion in 2024 to $201 billion. The Meta CEO is the fourth richest person world, joining an elusive $200 billion club that only counts three other members.

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk ($272 billion), Bezos ($211 billion), the founder of Amazon, and Arnault ($207 billion), the CEO of luxury brand LVMH, are the only people ahead of Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg, 40, who launched Facebook in 2004, has much of his wealth tied to Meta Platforms stock. Shares of Meta (META) have surged by nearly 64% in 2024. On Wednesday, Meta shares gained 0.9% to close at a record high of $568.31. Meta shares dipped to $567.36 on Friday.

Meta operates popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads, as well as instant messaging app WhatsApp.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Meta Connect 2024 event, Zuckerberg said Meta AI is on track to become the most used assistant in the world.

“We’re almost at 500 million monthly (active users), and we haven’t even launched in some of the bigger countries yet,” Zuckerberg said, referring to countries in the European Union.

Zuckerberg isn’t the only tech mogul to see a big jump in their fortune this year. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, have seen their net worth surge in 2024 by $62.2 billion and $58.6 billion, respectively.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, left, and NASA astronaut Nick Hague wave as they leave the ...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

SpaceX launches mission that aims to return long-delayed Starliner astronauts

A SpaceX mission due to unite the Boeing Starliner astronauts with the spacecraft that will bring them home has taken flight.

15 minutes ago

FILE - North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Repub...

Associated Press

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson treated for burns received at appearance, campaign says

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson received burns Friday night while attending a truck show as he was campaigning for governor, his campaign said.

34 minutes ago

Residents talk after having canoed the flooded South Fork New River for 32 minutes and landing at a...

Jay Croft and Isabel Rosales, CNN

Some North Carolina residents are ‘trapped’ in their homes without food or water after devastating flooding

No power. No food. And no functioning roads to safely leave the homes in which they are stranded.

46 minutes ago

Billie Jean King pictured talking onstage during the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT on September 19. (Bon...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Billie Jean King becomes first individual female athlete to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Legendary tennis player and women’s rights advocate Billie Jean King became the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, she announced in an Instagram post on Friday.

2 hours ago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event at the company...

Robert Ilich, CNN

Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive $200 billion club, closes in on third-richest person in world

Watch your back Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Mark Zuckerberg is gaining on you.

2 hours ago

Cari-Ann Burgess, interim registrar of voters for Washoe County, Nev., walks through the office Sep...

Scott Sonner, Rio Yamat and Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Top election official in Nevada county takes stress leave

The top election official in a northern Nevada county that is key to winning the presidential battleground state is taking a stress-related leave of absence with just over a month to go before Election Day.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive $200 billion club, closes in on third-richest person in world