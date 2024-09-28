On the Site:
Jake Retzlaff & Darius Lassiter Connect For BYU’s Fourth First Half TD

Sep 28, 2024, 11:16 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WACO, Texas – BYU’s offense is rolling after Jake Retzlaff and Darius Lassiter connect for a 44-yard scoring bomb to take a 28-7 lead.

The 10-play, 85-yard drive showed the Cougar’s versatility on offense. Five rushing attempts and 4-for-5 passing from Retzlaff, with completions to Chase Roberts and Lassiter, continue to baffle the Bear’s defense.

Retzlaff is 9-of-11 for 153 yards and two passing touchdowns. The redshirt junior also ran for a 17-yard touchdown, the fourth rushing score of his BYU career. Lassiter has accounted for 90 of Retzlaff’s passing yards, making four catches. Five other Cougar receivers have at least one catch.

BYU has outgained the Bears 239 yards to 132 yards through 22 minutes of play. The Cougars are averaging 5.4 yards per rush and 17 yards per completion.

How to Watch BYU football @ Baylor Bears

Television

Fox Sports 1

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FS1 App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Baylor recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (4-0, 1-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears 
  • BYE
  • Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

