Jake Retzlaff & Darius Lassiter Connect For BYU’s Fourth First Half TD

WACO, Texas – BYU’s offense is rolling after Jake Retzlaff and Darius Lassiter connect for a 44-yard scoring bomb to take a 28-7 lead.

Big time pass from Jake Retzlaff. 🤙 https://t.co/Otqc5iVU8N — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 28, 2024

The 10-play, 85-yard drive showed the Cougar’s versatility on offense. Five rushing attempts and 4-for-5 passing from Retzlaff, with completions to Chase Roberts and Lassiter, continue to baffle the Bear’s defense.

Retzlaff is 9-of-11 for 153 yards and two passing touchdowns. The redshirt junior also ran for a 17-yard touchdown, the fourth rushing score of his BYU career. Lassiter has accounted for 90 of Retzlaff’s passing yards, making four catches. Five other Cougar receivers have at least one catch.

BYU has outgained the Bears 239 yards to 132 yards through 22 minutes of play. The Cougars are averaging 5.4 yards per rush and 17 yards per completion.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (4-0, 1-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears

BYE

Saturday, October 12 – Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Follow @bpreece24