BYU Center Connor Pay Suffers Injury Against Baylor Bears

WACO, Texas – The BYU Cougars will be without starting center Connor Pay for the remainder of the game against the Baylor Bears. Pay left the game early with an injury, later returning to the sideline on crutches with a boot on his left foot.

Starting right guard, Sonny Makasini moved to center, and Austin Leausa took over as guard.

#BYU center Connor Pay is on the sideline on crutches. He has a boot on his left foot. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Pay was named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list for the third consecutive season in 2024. The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the player considered the best center in college football. The former Lone Peak Knight has started every game this season and all 22 games in 2022 and 2023 combined.

BYU offensive line coach TJ Woods spoke about Pay’s importance to the offense earlier this week.

“I think he’s growing in his physicality,” Woods said of the 6’5, 312-pound lineman. “He’s as smart of a football play as I’ve ever coached. He’s like having a coach out on the field, which is huge.

BYU scored touchdowns on its first four drives against Baylor to take a 31-14 lead into halftime.

