BYU Kicker Will Ferrin Nails Career-Long Field Goal

WACO, Texas – BYU sophomore kicker Will Ferrin set a career-high, splitting the uprights with a 54-yard boot late in the first half against Baylor. The kick gave the Cougars a 31-14 halftime lead in Waco.

Ferrin’s career-long FG is tied with Jake Oldroyd (2020 vs. Troy) for the second longest in program history. Owen Pochman holds the school record of 56 yards (2000 vs. New Mexico).

The sophomore out of Davis High School entered week five 6-for-8 on field goal attempts this season and is a perfect 15-for-15 on PATs.

BYU dominated Baylor in the first half, outgaining the Bears 286 yards to 216 yards. The Cougars are looking for their first road win in the Big 12 era.

