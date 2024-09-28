On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Some North Carolina residents are ‘trapped’ in their homes without food or water after devastating flooding

Sep 28, 2024, 12:27 PM

Residents talk after having canoed the flooded South Fork New River for 32 minutes and landing at a...

Residents talk after having canoed the flooded South Fork New River for 32 minutes and landing at a washed out road on September 27, 2024 in Boone, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JAY CROFT AND ISABEL ROSALES, CNN


KSLTV.com

Asheville, NC (CNN) — No power. No food. And no functioning roads to safely leave the homes in which they are stranded.

These are the conditions some North Carolina residents face amid the worst of the flooding caused by tropical depression Helene.

Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at her home above Boone in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, where severe flooding from tropical storms is not the norm.

“We weren’t prepared for this,” she said via text early Saturday morning. “The roads are gone, like completely gone.”

The Laurel Fork Road bridge is destroyed by floodwaters raging in the Upper Laurel Fork creek in Vilas, North Carolina, on September 27. (Jonathan Drake/Reuters via CNN Newsource)

Power has been out since early Friday, she said. She is among 700,000 North Carolina residents without power as of Saturday morning, according to poweroutage.us., including 19,226 in Watauga County, where Tater Hill is located.

Replogle said she has no food and is running out of water.

The few narrow, winding roads from the mountain into Boone are impassable, she said.

“Our basement flooded yesterday. If they don’t get somebody to us soon, I really don’t know what to do,” Replogle said.

She is worried about the plumbing and water services business she and her husband own. They have seen a photo of the business’ flooded parking lot and fear “we have lost most of everything.”

Their employees are also trapped at home or staying with friends, Replogle said.

Watauga County authorities have declared a curfew from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., according to a post on the county’s Emergency Services Facebook page. The post cited “dangerous conditions,” “compromised roads” and “ongoing emergency operations.”

And the town of Boone issued a boil water advisory Friday due to “multiple water breaks,” according to the town’s Facebook page.

Helene first made landfall in Florida Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane, destroying homes and buildings and knocking out power across the Southeast. The storm has left at least 55 people dead across five states.

Helene “is one of the worst storms in modern history for parts of North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. More than 2 feet of rain fell in the state’s mountainous region from Wednesday morning to Friday morning, with Busick, a small unincorporated area in Yancey County, along the western border with Tennessee, recording 29.58 inches in just 48 hours.

More than 400 roads remain closed in western North Carolina, the state Department of Transportation said Saturday morning. “All roads in Western NC should be considered closed,” the post on X says.

Another North Carolina resident, Patrick McNamara, the owner of a small milk distribution business in Asheville, told CNN his business was torn apart by flood waters when the storm struck.

As the day broke Saturday, McNamara was able to take a first look at the destruction left in Helene’s wake. “The floodwaters were four feet above the dock,” McNamara told CNN. “So the entire building has been wiped out.”

The facility’s machinery was strewn across the warehouse, milk spoiled, and inches of mud pilled all over the floor. He estimates he will have to get rid of thousands of milk gallons. “Here’s our cooler, that is what’s left of the inventory that’s not in the middle of the road out there,” McNamara said as he walked through the warehouse.

He says his biggest problem is cleaning up the mud that flooded into the warehouse. “That was two or three inches solid,” he said, taking a shovel and beginning to push mud across the floor. “You know, it’s not an easy cleanup job.”

Floodwaters broke over the five-foot-tall loading dock and flooded the building with an estimated four feet of water, according to McNamara. It is unknown when resources like water and electricity will come online again. McNamara said they may have to consider relocating the business to another facility.

“We’re seeking some places in Nashville. We’re gonna stay right here, but it’s a tough and unique business,” said McNamara. “So not everybody has the facilities that will accommodate what we’re looking for.”

Over the weekend, totals of up to 1 inch of rain are expected for some parts of western North Carolina, including Asheville. The governor said Saturday morning that “significant danger from this storm still exists” in a post on X.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, left, and NASA astronaut Nick Hague wave as they leave the ...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

SpaceX launches mission that aims to return long-delayed Starliner astronauts

A SpaceX mission due to unite the Boeing Starliner astronauts with the spacecraft that will bring them home has taken flight.

10 minutes ago

FILE - North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Repub...

Associated Press

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson treated for burns received at appearance, campaign says

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson received burns Friday night while attending a truck show as he was campaigning for governor, his campaign said.

29 minutes ago

Residents talk after having canoed the flooded South Fork New River for 32 minutes and landing at a...

Jay Croft and Isabel Rosales, CNN

Some North Carolina residents are ‘trapped’ in their homes without food or water after devastating flooding

No power. No food. And no functioning roads to safely leave the homes in which they are stranded.

42 minutes ago

Billie Jean King pictured talking onstage during the 2024 New York #LWTSUMMIT on September 19. (Bon...

Issy Ronald, CNN

Billie Jean King becomes first individual female athlete to receive Congressional Gold Medal

Legendary tennis player and women’s rights advocate Billie Jean King became the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, she announced in an Instagram post on Friday.

2 hours ago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a keynote speech during the Meta Connect annual event at the company...

Robert Ilich, CNN

Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive $200 billion club, closes in on third-richest person in world

Watch your back Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. Mark Zuckerberg is gaining on you.

2 hours ago

Cari-Ann Burgess, interim registrar of voters for Washoe County, Nev., walks through the office Sep...

Scott Sonner, Rio Yamat and Nicholas Riccardi, Associated Press

Top election official in Nevada county takes stress leave

The top election official in a northern Nevada county that is key to winning the presidential battleground state is taking a stress-related leave of absence with just over a month to go before Election Day.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Some North Carolina residents are ‘trapped’ in their homes without food or water after devastating flooding