Jazz Finalize Training Camp Roster With Isaiah Wong, Taevion Kinsey

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have finalized their training camp roster with the additions of Isaiah Wong and Taevion Kinsey.

Wong and Kinsey will join the Jazz on exhibit-10 contracts which allows the team to control their G League rights if they’re cut from the roster.

The team also waived Dane Goodwin and Babacar Sane to make room for the signings.

Jazz Sign Isaiah Wong, Taevion Kinsey

Wong enters his second season in the NBA after appearing on just one game with the Pacers last year as a rookie.

The guard scored two points on 1-3 shooting in his only NBA appearance.

Selected by the Pacers with the 55th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Wong averaged 14.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 30 regular season games with the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League.

A four-year starter at Miami, Wong averaged 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Hurricanes while shooting 44 percent from the floor and 35 percent from the three-point line.

Wong drew national attention in 2022 after his agent said he planned to leave Miami due to a lack of NIL compensation but chose to return to the Hurricanes for his final year of school.

The guard was named to the All-ACC Team three times and earned ACC Player of the Year honors in 2023.

Kinsey made 34 appearances with the Jazz G League affiliate last season averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 31 minutes per game.

The wing signed a two-way deal with the Jazz during the summer but was waived in August.

The Marshall product averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over five seasons in college before going undrafted in 2023.

Jazz Waive Dane Goodwin, Babacar Sane

The Jazz waived Goodwin who joined the Jazz after spending last season with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings.

The guard averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 43.8 percent shooting from the three-point line in 25 appearances with the Kings.

The team also waived Sane who was also on an exhibit-10 deal.

Sane spent two seasons with the G League Ignite where he averaged 9.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 46 regular season appearances.

