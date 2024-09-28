Funeral services held for Terra Fire Chief Gerald “Gerry” Neil

TERRA, Tooele County — There’s a good chance Terra has never had as many people in town all at once as it did on Saturday.

Jeff Neil sure thinks so.

“I think this is the largest amount of people I have ever seen in Terra in my whole life,” he said with a smile.

Then again, it’s not surprising that hundreds of people showed up for Gerry Neil. Saturday was his funeral.

“It is overwhelming,” said Neil, Gerry’s son. “It is just unreal, is what it is. I mean, to see how many people he has touched.”

Neil said he was always proud of the man his father was, but he had no idea just how many people loved his father.

“I knew he held a special place, but it doesn’t hit home until something like this happens how deep it goes,” he said.

Gerald C. Neil was 74 years old when he passed away earlier this month.

He started the Terra Volunteer Fire Department in 1980 and had been its chief ever since. Neil was a steady, calm and professional presence whenever there was an emergency in this part of Tooele County.

“We have had countless episodes out here on this side of the mountain range and it was always comforting for me to know when I heard his voice on the radio that things were going to be taken care of,” said Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Services Director.

Neil was given one last ride through Terra Saturday. The urn containing his ashes was then brought inside the Terra Fire Department for a firefighter’s funeral, which included a last call and sirens.

He was also given a military funeral because of his service — he served as a soldier in the Fifth Special Forces Group during the Vietnam War.

His family says service to others was everything to Neil.

“He taught us to take care of everybody else because one day, we are going to need somebody and we want them to treat us as the way we treated them,” said Katy Salas, Gerry Neil’s daughter.

That continuous service to others is why his family believes he isn’t really gone — he’s just on to his next assignment.

“That just brings tears to your eyes. Just pride,” Jeff Neil said.

During the service, Tooele County Fire Warden Dan Walton announced the Terra fire station will officially be named the Gerald Neil Building.

There will be a plaque made with his name to be displayed at the station.

It’s another way to make sure Neil’s legacy will not only continue here, but that his name will truly never be forgotten.